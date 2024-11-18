Neem Extract Market Explosive Growth Opportunity and Regional Analysis Forecast

Neem Extract Market Explosive Growth

The rising demand for organic and eco-friendly products across various sectors is a key driver for the neem extract market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Neem Extract Market , as reported by Allied Market Research, is projected to reach a valuation of $2.04 billion by 2022, growing at an impressive CAGR of 17.4% from 2016 to 2022. In 2015, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region emerged as the dominant revenue contributor, accounting for 51.8% of the global market share. Among applications, the agriculture sector held the majority share at 67.9% in 2015, reflecting neem’s critical role in organic farming and pest control.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/857 Market Drivers and Trends:The rising demand for organic and eco-friendly products across various sectors is a key driver for the neem extract market. Significant R&D efforts have increased awareness about the medicinal and functional properties of neem, making it a sought-after ingredient in organic food, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. Key trends include:Growing Awareness of Chemical-Free Personal Care Products:The personal care segment contributed approximately 1/7th of market revenue in 2015, with a robust CAGR of 19.6% anticipated during the forecast period. This growth reflects a shift towards natural alternatives due to consumer concerns about the harmful effects of chemical-based products.Pharmaceutical Applications Gaining Traction:Neem's increasing use in Ayurvedic and herbal medicine spurs growth in the pharmaceutical segment, which held an 8.9% market share in 2015 and is expected to achieve double-digit growth by 2022.Sustainability in Agriculture:The agriculture sector continues to dominate, driven by rising adoption of neem-based bio-pesticides and fertilizers, which align with global goals for sustainable farming.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific: Leading the market with over 50% revenue share in 2015, the region is expected to maintain dominance due to neem's prevalence in countries like India and growing export demand.- Europe: Emerging as one of the fastest-growing regions, with a projected CAGR of 20.3%, driven by rising consumer preference for organic and eco-friendly products.- North America: Increasing partnerships, such as the collaboration between AG Global and E.I.D Parry India Ltd., are expanding market presence in this region.Key Findings:- The neem extract market is driven by growing consumer awareness about chemical-free alternatives and environmentally friendly products.- The personal care segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6%, while the pharmaceutical sector is also poised for significant expansion.- Export demand for neem products is rising, fostering collaborations and partnerships globally.Leading Market PlayersProminent companies in the market include:- E.I.D Parry India Ltd.- Neeming Australia Pvt. Ltd.- Bros India Group- Agro Extracts Limited- Fortune Biotech Ltd.- Ozone Biotech- PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd.The neem extract market represents a significant opportunity, driven by the rising preference for natural and sustainable products in diverse applications such as agriculture, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. With heightened consumer demand and expanding global trade, the sector is set for robust growth.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neem-extract-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.