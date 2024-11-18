Nutrigenomics Market Report 2024-2032, Trends, Growth Insights, Size, Share, and Leading Companies

Nutrigenomics Market

Global nutrigenomics market Growth is driven by rising awareness of diet-genetics interplay, obesity prevalence, and personalized nutrition trends.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, The Nutrigenomics Market size was estimated at USD 470.66 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1914 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.89% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The nutrigenomics market has gained interest in healthcare, research, and wellness sectors, emphasizing a revolutionary method for health through customized nutrition. Advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies have transformed the investigation of how nutrients interact with the human genome on a molecular scale. With approximately 20,000 genes within the human body, all influencing dietary interactions, nutrigenomics offers extensive potential for personalized medicine. The successful conclusion of the Human Genome Project has continued to drive the expansion of this field, allowing for thorough genomic analysis and the creation of personalized treatment strategies.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3941 Market AnalysisThe increasing need for customized nutrition is a major factor fueling the nutrigenomics market. As people become more aware of how diet, genetics, and health are interconnected, they seek personalized dietary advice to improve their overall health and deal with long-term health issues. Nutrigenomics utilizes genetic information to create tailor-made dietary recommendations, because of the increasing popularity of at-home genetic testing kits such as 23andMe. The increased occurrence of chronic conditions like obesity and diabetes underscores the necessity for specific dietary plans. Furthermore, government and healthcare programs that support preventive care are in line with nutrigenomics, reinforcing its importance in current healthcare and driving market expansion.Key Nutrigenomics Market Players:• Cura Integrative Medicine• dnalife• Genova Diagnostics (GDX)• GX Sciences, LLC (Fagron)• HOLISTIC HEALTH INTERNATIONAL, LLC• Metagenics• Nutrigenomix• The Gene Box• Xcode LifeRequest for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3941 Segment AnalysisBy ProductIn 2023, reagents and kits are the key dominating players in the nutrigenomics market, which includes different product categories. These products make genetic testing easier, enabling people to get personalized nutritional advice using their genetic, phenotypic, and medical information. The rising demand for personalized health solutions that match individual genetic profiles is evident in the popularity of these products. The growing interest in precision health is expected to drive the need for reagents and kits in the foreseeable future.By Technique.The buccal swabs segment dominated the market in 2023. These easy, non-intrusive swabs enable people to gather cells with high DNA content themselves, which can later be sent to specialized labs for examination. Buccal swab kits, provided in sterile containers, make genetic testing easier and more accessible for a diverse group of consumers. The ease of use is a key factor influencing the dominance of this sector.By ApplicationThe nutrigenomics market dominated by the obesity segment in 2023. Various factors contribute to the rising global obesity rate, such as fast food popularity, stress, lack of physical activity, and other influences. Nutrient needs vary among individuals, and nutrigenomics excels in providing personalized treatment. The demand for nutrigenomics is anticipated to increase due to the necessity to tackle the issue of obesity.Nutrigenomics Market SegmentationBy Product• Reagents & Kits• ServicesBy Technique• Saliva• Buccal Swab• BloodBy Application• Obesity• Diabetes• Anti-Agings• Chronic DiseasesNeed any customization research on Nutrigenomics Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3941 North America is in the lead, while Asia-Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth.In 2023, the North American nutrigenomics market was dominated the market by a growing understanding of personalized nutrition, an increase in chronic diseases, and greater investments in healthcare. In the US, these factors, along with the participation of top industry competitors and favorable government regulations, have established a strong setting for market expansion. The use of advanced technologies in bioinformatics and genomics for nutrition studies is driving the growth of the nutrigenomics market in the area.Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the most significant growth in the nutrigenomics market in the foreseeable future. This increase is due to a rising number of chronic illnesses such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, leading to a greater need for nutrigenomics products. Increased healthcare costs in nations like Japan and China, combined with a growing number of elderly citizens, are also playing a role in this expansion. Moreover, the increasing popularity of personalized nutrition in countries such as India and China is expected to boost regional demand, fueling the growth of the nutrigenomics market in Asia-Pacific.Recent Developments in Nutrigenomics• In June 2023, Xcode Life, a pioneer in genomics, launched a thorough genetic nutrition test in India. This assessment examines nearly 50 genetic markers related to nutrition, such as breakdown of macronutrients, possible deficiencies in vitamins and minerals, and personalized dietary suggestions based on individual genetic profiles. The genetic nutrition test offered by Xcode Life evaluates reactions to different food sensitivities, allowing individuals to develop personalized nutrition plans based on their genetic tendencies.• In 2021, GeneSmart Health introduced SmartMood, a range of nutrigenomics supplements aimed at improving cognitive health and mood. This product range showcases GeneSmart's dedication to creating genetically personalized supplements rooted in scientific research. SmartMood utilizes the most recent discoveries in genomics and personalized nutrition to aid in mood regulation and cognitive function by providing specific nutrients based on individual genetic profiles.Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3941 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Nutrigenomics Market by Product8. Nutrigenomics Market by Product9. Nutrigenomics Market by Application10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionRead More About Nutrigenomics Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/nutrigenomics-market-3941 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. 