Guggenheim Securities Appoints Fares Noujaim as Co-Chairman

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Fares Noujaim has been appointed Co-Chairman of Guggenheim Securities.

Noujaim has served as a senior leader at Guggenheim Securities since 2014 and has advised on some of the firm’s largest M&A transactions and played a pivotal role in the overall development of Guggenheim’s scale platform. Prior to joining Guggenheim, Mr. Noujaim held senior leadership positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Bear Stearns and began his career at Goldman Sachs.

“Fares has been a close partner of mine throughout the last four decades. His dedication to delivering for clients, combined with his ability to provide insightful strategic advice, has significantly enhanced the firm’s brand and reputation,” Guggenheim Partners Executive Chairman and Guggenheim Securities Co-Chairman Alan Schwartz said. Guggenheim Securities Co-Chairman Jim Millstein added: “Fares is a leader with a track record of working across groups to deliver the firm’s capabilities to our clients, and that collaborative mindset will be instrumental to the continued growth and success of Guggenheim Securities. Alan and I are excited, and proud, for Fares to serve as our Co-Chairman.”

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com , follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Securities

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@guggenheimpartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

