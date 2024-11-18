Interpublic Wins Holding Company of the Year at The Drum Awards Festival

FCB Named Agency Network of the Year

Interpublic Secures 24 Awards Overall—More Than Any Other Marketing Group

New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today an exceptional performance at The Drum Awards Festival 2024 — the global media publication’s prestigious awards program that recognizes the best companies and people from across the marketing and communications industry. Claiming the coveted title of Holding Company of the Year, alongside FCB, which won Agency Network of the Year, Interpublic and its companies had an impressive showing, with AREA 23 (an IPG Health Company), FCB, Golin, Initiative, Jack Morton, McCann Worldgroup, MullenLowe and UM securing a total of three Grand Prix, three Chair's Awards, one Editor’s Choice Award and numerous Gold awards.

Wins across the network spanned several categories, including Advertising, Design, Content and Social Purpose.

Grand Prix-winning campaigns included "The Last Barf Bag" by FCB Chicago for Dramamine in the Advertising and Content categories, and “Spreadbeats” by FCB New York for Spotify in the Design category. FCB also won two Chair’s Awards for “Spreadbeats” by FCB New York for Spotify and “Lap of Legends” by FCB New York for AB InBev-Michelob Ultra. AREA 23, an IPG Health Company, took home a Chair’s Award for "MAGNETIC STORIES" for Siemens Healthineers. FCB also received the Editor’s Choice Award for “The Last Barf Bag.”

Additional Gold award-winning campaigns from Interpublic include:

"IMPOSSIBLE JOURNEY" by AREA 23, an IPG Health Company for ASTER

"In Transit" by AREA 23, an IPG Health Company & Weber Shandwick

"MAGNETIC STORIES" by AREA 23, an IPG Health Company for Siemens Healthineers

"Runner 321" by FCB Canada for adidas

"Banned Book Club" by FCB Chicago for Digital Public Library of America

"The Last Barf Bag" by FCB Chicago for Dramamine

"Lap of Legends" by FCB New York for AB InBev—Michelob ULTRA

"The Misheard Version" by Golin for Specsavers

"Every Second Counts: Forcing Eyes and Ears on Usher Syndrome" by Initiative for Usher Syndrome Society

"AI Fest: Choose Your Own Adventure" by Jack Morton Worldwide

"THE AUTOGRAPH" by LOLA MullenLowe for Persil

"Unmentionable Stains" by MullenLowe for Unilever

"The Bouillon Bag" by MullenLowe for Unilever

"Stains of Glory - Ala Argentina" by MullenLowe SSP3 for Unilever—Ala Argentina

"Using Football Humour to Creatively Highlight a Different Kind of Balls" by UM Birmingham (in partnership with FP7 McCann) for The Testicular Cancer Society

“It’s exciting to see so many of our Interpublic brands making creative work that is being celebrated by the industry,” noted Susan Credle, Creative Advisor, Interpublic. “Creativity in service to our clients’ brands is good for business — ours and theirs,” she continued.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.89 billion in 2023.





