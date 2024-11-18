SEALSQ and WISeKey Further Integrate their Technologies to Revolutionize the Digital Ecosystem with Post-Quantum Cryptographic Chips, Cybersecurity, Satellites and Advanced TIoT Solutions

Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a leader in the development of post-quantum technology, announced today that is strengthening its strategic collaboration with its parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity and digital identity, to drive innovation across the digital ecosystem. Together, these organizations are integrating cutting-edge technologies to address the critical challenges of secure connectivity, post-quantum cryptography, and the burgeoning demands of IoT.

This partnership builds on SEALSQ’s expertise in developing advanced semiconductors and WISeKey’s leadership in cybersecurity and IoT connectivity. SEALSQ’s post-quantum cryptographic chips, currently in advanced testing, serve as foundational elements for securing devices against the threats posed by emerging quantum computing capabilities. WISeKey complements this with its robust digital identity solutions, blockchain infrastructure, and IoT ecosystem expertise, ensuring end-to-end security and interoperability.

“When SEALSQ’s advanced post quantum chips are paired with WISeKey’s cybersecurity, blockchain and TIoT solutions, we are redefining how devices interact in the digital economy,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. “This collaboration ensures that our technologies remain at the forefront of innovation while addressing the critical security challenges of the quantum era.”

This cooperation is focused on three strategically aligned verticals:

Semiconductors by SEALSQ: Advanced semiconductor solutions that power IoT sensors and critical security components. These chips, manufactured by SEALSQ, are designed to meet the demands of post-quantum cryptography, ensuring secure data integrity and device functionality. Satellite Connectivity via WISeSat.Space: WISeSat AG, a WISeKey subsidiary, focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications. Its low-earth orbit nanosatellite solutions provide global connectivity for IoT devices, even in remote or underserved regions. This technology facilitates scalable IoT ecosystems and seamless interconnectivity. Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies with SEALCOIN: SEALCOIN AG, a WISeKey subsidiary, focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform. Blockchain-enabled machine-to-machine (M2M) transactions powered by SEALCOIN, enable secure and autonomous interactions between IoT devices. The SEALCOIN platform, now in an advanced phase of development, is designed to enable secure, scalable, and autonomous transactions among IoT devices across industries. SEALCOIN’s Beta release as a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) on the Hedera TestNet, expected in Q1 2025. The role of SEALSQ in this project is expected to be as a supplier of secure semiconductors to or through SEALCOIN AG, with SEALCOIN AG as a distributor of those chips to B2B participants in the platform SEALCOIN AG will be developing.





The synergy between SEALSQ’s semiconductor innovations and WISeKey’s advanced cybersecurity infrastructure is unlocking new opportunities for the digital ecosystem. By integrating post-quantum cryptographic chips, blockchain technology, and satellite connectivity, the partnership is creating a comprehensive framework for IoT devices to securely operate, connect, and transact.

Bernard Vian SEALSQ’s Managing Director added, “Our cooperation with WISeKey allows us to combine our strengths in semiconductors and cybersecurity to deliver solutions that are not only secure by design but also resilient by design. Together, we are building a future-ready digital ecosystem that bridges the gap between emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and blockchain.

The partnership positions both SEALSQ and WISeKey as leaders in the digital economy, driving advancements in cybersecurity, connectivity, and IoT innovation. This combined offering ensures that industries adopting these technologies can operate with confidence, secure in the knowledge that their ecosystems are protected against present and future threats.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKEY:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

