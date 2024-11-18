Is Portugal Europe's Hidden Gem for Affordable Luxury Travel?

NEWTON SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portugal is quickly becoming the insider's choice for European travel, offering a perfect blend of city and sea experiences at budget-friendly prices. From the vibrant streets of Lisbon to the breathtaking vineyards of Douro Valley and the stunning beaches of Madeira, Portugal has something for every traveler.

As Jacqueline Marks, Global Head of ALG Vacations, notes, "Portugal is one of the most affordable European destinations, particularly when working with a destination expert. With increased flights from U.S. carriers in 2024, it's now easier than ever to explore this captivating country."

To make the most of your Portuguese adventure, consider these tips:

Tour Lisbon's cultural sites by Tuk Tuk for a unique perspective

Experience the world-renowned vineyards in Douro Valley

Relax on gorgeous beaches like Madeira, known as the "Hawaii of Europe"

Stay at the new Dreams by Hyatt Inclusive Collection in Madeira

For an exceptional and stress-free European getaway, let a trusted travel advisor curate the perfect itinerary tailored to your budget and preferences. Start planning early to ensure you don't miss out on this rising star of European travel.

