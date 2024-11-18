Genome Editing Market Report 2024-2032: Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insights, and Leading Companies

Genome Editing Market

Technological advancements, increased adoption in agricultural biotechnology, and rising demand for genome editing therapeutics propel market growth.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to SNS Insider, The genome editing market size was estimated at USD 6.07 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.69 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 16.37% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Market OverviewThe genome editing market utilizes advanced technologies to alter genetic material in an organism, showing substantial potential for growth due to its accuracy in optimizing gene changes. This technology is growing in popularity, as companies are more frequently entering into strategic licensing agreements and partnerships to broaden their market influence. In February 2024, Precision BioSciences provided Caribou Biosciences with a worldwide, non-exclusive license for its CRISPR-based technology for targeted genetic modifications in human T cells. The CRISPR system, a key player in this area, allows for accurate genetic changes with unmatched precision, providing a successful alternative to conventional techniques. CRISPR's wide range of uses, such as gene therapy, agriculture, and drug development, have placed it at the forefront of biotechnology, fueling innovation and speeding up advancements in genomic editing. With the increasing need for accuracy and efficiency in genetic engineering, CRISPR is anticipated to drive more progress in the field.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3944 Market AnalysisThe genome editing market is on a significant growth trajectory, evolving with new applications and breakthroughs in personalized medicine. Genomics is fueling substantial growth in diverse markets, such as marine engineering, forensic sciences, and personalized medicine. The application of genome technologies is helping create nutraceuticals from algae, evaluate fish populations, and enhance food quality and safety. Technologies like NGS and DNA profiling are important in drug development and the management of human genetic disorders. The increasing utilization of genomics in plant and animal genetic modification also enhances the need for genome editing tools. Furthermore, the expanding gene therapy field provides significant prospects, as more gene therapy options become available to target genetic conditions and diseases that were previously untreatable.Key Genome Editing Market Players:• Merck KGaA• Cibus Inc.• Recombinetics• Sangamo Therapeutics• Editas Medicine• Precision BioSciences• CRISPR Therapeutics• Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.• Caribou Biosciences, Inc• Cellectis S.A.• AstraZeneca• Takara Bio Inc.• Horizon Discovery Ltd. (Revvity, Inc.)• Danaher Corporation• Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.• Genscript Biotech Corp• New England Biolabs• OriGene Technologies, Inc.• bluebird bio, Inc.• Lonza• Thermo Fisher Scientific, IncRequest for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3944 Segment AnalysisBy TechnologyIn 2023, the CRISPR/Cas9 technology segment dominated the market, holding a significant share of 44%. This genome-editing tool is renowned for its precision and efficiency, making it a favored choice in gene therapy, drug development, and scientific research. Its ability to precisely cut DNA strands and introduce genetic alterations has led to widespread use in clinical applications, such as treating diseases like cancer, AIDS, and genetic disorders. The rising number of active clinical trials further highlights its growing acceptance. Additionally, CRISPR is increasingly applied in agriculture and animal breeding, extending its influence beyond human health applications. Its versatility and effectiveness contribute to its dominant position in the genome-editing market.By Delivery MethodIn 2023, the ex-vivo delivery segment dominated the market, with a 3.6% increase during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advantages of ex-vivo technology, particularly its precise control over DNA modification. As genome processing technologies advance, the ex-vivo method is becoming increasingly popular, bolstered by an expanding pipeline of clinical trials. Ex-vivo treatments, such as CAR-T cell therapies, have made notable strides, but there is still a growing demand for in-vivo solutions.Key Market SegmentationBy Technology• Meganucleases• (CRISPR)/Cas9• TALENs/MegaTALs• ZFN• OthersBy Delivery Method• Ex-vivo• In-vivoBy Mode• Contract• In-houseBy Application• Genetic Engineering• Clinical ApplicationsBy End User• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies• Academic & Government Research Institutes• Contract Research OrganizationsNeed any customization research on Genome Editing Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3944 Regional Insights: North America Leads; Asia-Pacific Shows Promising GrowthIn 2023, North America dominated the genome editing market proportion by more than 48%, propelled by heightened funding for gene editing technology research and development. Numerous biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms committed to advancing genome editing innovations are expected to help this region remain at the forefront during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% throughout the forecast period. China is the leader in the genome editing market in this area, with government efforts to boost genetic research. The rise of the industry in Asia-Pacific is driven by China's emphasis on precision medicine and the existence of top companies such as BGI and Hebei Senlang Biotechnology. Furthermore, the growth of the market in the area is driven by higher investment in research and development, as well as the growing number of genetic disorders and government policies that support progress in genomic research.Recent Developments in the Nutrigenomics Market• Innovative treatments utilizing CRISPR technology by Intellia Therapeutics.In October 2024, Intellia Therapeutics progressed its range of CRISPR-based therapies, including those administered in the body and those conducted outside of it. These improvements are intended to expand the range of uses for CRISPR-Cas9 technology, improving the adaptability of the platform and establishing a higher benchmark in gene-editing applications.• GenScript's Enhancement of Gene Synthesis CapabilitiesIn February 2023, GenScript (China) declared the growth of its Singapore facility to increase its ability to offer advanced gene synthesis services. 