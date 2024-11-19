Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Announces 27th Annual Collaborating for A Cure Gala

SWCRF Logo Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi of Tedeschi Trucks (Photo Credits: Tedeschi Trucks)

Featuring Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live, Honoring Mike Rawls, CEO Xome Holdings LLC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) is excited to announce its 27th Annual Collaborating for A Cure Gala, taking place on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. This year’s star-studded event will feature a special musical performance by Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live with a very special guest.“We are thrilled to welcome back Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live. Their incredible talent and commitment to giving back make them the perfect fit for our event,” said Michael Nierenberg, chairman of the SWCRF Board of Directors. “As we celebrate our 27th year, we remain dedicated to funding world-class research that leads to better treatments and, ultimately, cures for cancer once and for all.”Known as one of New York City’s most anticipated fundraising events of the year, The Waxman gala brings together leaders from business, fashion, philanthropy, and entertainment to support groundbreaking cancer research. This year’s honoree is Mike Rawls, chief executive officer at Xome Holdings LLC. Rawls will receive the 2024 Distinguished Business Leader Award for his steadfast commitment to supporting cancer research.The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, founded in 1976, is committed to finding cures through its pioneering "Institute Without Walls" program, which fosters collaboration among leading scientists worldwide to accelerate the pace of research and bring new treatments to patients faster. Funds raised at the annual event directly support the SWCRF mission to eradicate cancer through innovative research aimed at developing less toxic, more effective treatments.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.waxmancancer.org/gala About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org I: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.