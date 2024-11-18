The Liquidity Event Highlights Resources for Small Business Growth and Disaster Recovery

Jonel Hein District Director for the U.S. Small Business Administration North Florida District Office ShieldWolf Strongholds The Black Entrepreneurship and Technology Summit (B.E.A.T.S.) Insurance Claim HQ The Liquidity Event November 21 2024

Empower your business! Join The Liquidity Event on Nov 21 in Jacksonville to learn SBA resources, disaster recovery, and growth strategies. Register now!

Our goal is to provide small business owners with the tools they need to thrive, from free consulting and financial assistance to disaster recovery programs.” — Jonel Hein, SBA District Director

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneurs and small business owners gathered at Maggiano’s in Jacksonville for The Liquidity Event sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ , a dynamic seminar featuring Jonel Hein , District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) North Florida District Office. With a focus on business growth, disaster recovery, and government support, Hein captivated attendees with insights drawn from her 33 years of service.Organized to empower and educate, The Liquidity Event addressed the SBA’s four pillars: consulting, financing, government contracting, and crisis recovery. Hein outlined vital resources, including the SBA’s Thrive program—an accelerator for small businesses—and shared impactful updates on disaster recovery loans for businesses and nonprofits affected by recent Florida storms.Attendees were introduced to opportunities such as SBA-backed loans, mentorship programs, and the Florida Emergency Bridge Loan Program. Hein emphasized, “Our goal is to provide small business owners with the tools they need to thrive. Whether through free consulting, financial assistance, or crisis recovery programs, the SBA is here to help.”Event HighlightsThrive Program: A six-month business accelerator offering strategies for scaling and sustaining businesses.Disaster Recovery Support: Loans up to $2 million for physical and economic losses, as well as additional resources for homeowners and renters.Government Contracting Opportunities: Certification programs to support small businesses in securing government contracts.Randolph, the event’s host, noted, “Jonel Hein’s wealth of knowledge and responsiveness is unmatched. Her advice and the SBA’s resources have the power to transform businesses in our community.”Join Us for the Next Liquidity EventMark your calendars for the next Liquidity Event on November 21, 2024, at Maggiano’s in Jacksonville, starting at 11:30 AM ET. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with experts, learn about impactful programs, and grow your business.Register NowSeats are limited—secure your spot for November’s Liquidity Event today! Visit https://entreprenudist.com/liquidity or contact Shieldwolf Strongholds at 904.822.4262 for more details.About The Liquidity Event:The Liquidity Event is a premier networking and educational series designed to equip small business owners with knowledge, tools, and connections to achieve their goals.

Jonel Hein, District Director Of The Small Business Administration, Speaks At The Liquidity Event

