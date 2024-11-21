HMP Global’s 2024 Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (AIBD) program focuses on highest standard in IBD care

AIBD will feature more than 100 sessions led by 75 expert faculty presenters, and more than 150 abstracts sharing the latest research in IBD.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s Advances in Inflammatory Diseases (AIBD) this year features a powerful educational program enhanced by a pre-conference workshop for advanced practice practitioners (APPs) and a new pharmacy learning track, delivering an overall learning experience empowering clinicians to provide the highest standard in IBD care.

AIBD 2024, the only conference of its kind focused on IBD, will be held December 9-11 at Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The program covers three days of real-world clinical education, comprehensive case studies, new evidence-based approaches in IBD management, and access to leading experts who are essential to providing optimal treatment strategies for patients with IBD.

“Advances in IBD is a transformative journey that seamlessly blends scientific innovation with practical solutions, steering the course for the future of IBD management,” said Co-Chair Stephen Hanauer, MD, MACG, Medical Director of Digestive Health Center, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “AIBD is an unparalleled experience in which we redefine standards, introduce groundbreaking therapies, and showcase the latest in technological advancements and real-world data.”

Kicking off the conference are five preconference workshops on December 8, including a new workshop for APPs where participants will split into groups to discuss a revolving set of topics in IBD, including preceptorships, publications, and new and under-utilized therapies.

Returning this year are the popular preconference workshops on Building an IBD Center; the PANCCO Symposia with educational content delivered fully in Spanish; a Fellows Workshop followed by a reception with fellows and AIBD Ambassadors; and the Women in IBD Leadership Workshop where attendees and faculty experts will participate in breakout discussions on topics relevant to women in the IBD field.

The 2024 program will include four learning tracks: Surgery, Pediatrics, Nursing and, new this year, a Pharmacy track focusing on the integration of pharmacists into IBD care, navigating the landscape of dual therapies and resources available for medications.



2024 Sherman Prize Recipients

Each year at AIBD, pioneering IBD professionals from a variety of disciplines who exemplify excellence in areas of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are honored with the prestigious Sherman Prize. This year’s honorees will be recognized on December 10, and include:

- Millie D. Long, MD, MPH, Professor of Medicine; Interim Division Chief; Fellowship Program Director, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine at Chapel Hill;

- Dermot P.B. McGovern, MBBS, D. Phil (Oxon), FRCP (Lon), FACG, AGAF, Director of Translational Medicine at the F. Widjaja Inflammatory Bowel Disease Institute; Director of the Precision Medicine Initiative; Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences; Joshua L. and Lisa Z. Greer Endowed Chair in IBD Genetics; Cedar-Sinai Medical Center; and

- Jordan E. Axelrad, MD, MPH, Associate Professor, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine, NYU Grossman School of Medicine; Co-Director, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at NYU Langone Health.

Each of these Sherman Prize recipients has made exceptional and significant contributions to the fight to overcome IBD and have met challenges with novel approaches that serve as a lasting inspiration to others.

AIBD will feature more than 100 sessions led by 75 expert faculty presenters, and more than 150 abstracts sharing the latest research in IBD. It will welcome more than 2,000 participants from around the globe, including gastroenterologists, nurses, physicians, surgeons, and other healthcare professionals interested in improving care and outcomes for patients with IBD.

