ETOE Announces the Launch of Dolphin Projector on Kickstarter, Starting November 18

With the Dolphin projector, users can experience smart, portable, big-screen cinema from the comfort of their homes.

CHANGSHA, HUNAN, CHINA, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETOE, known for its modern product design, is proud to announce the launch of the Dolphin Portable Projector on Kickstarter with an aim to transform any corner of the home into a private cinema, enveloping users in vivid images and resonant sounds whenever they need a little downtime. The Dolphin Projector's cutting-edge features aim to create memorable experiences rather than only providing entertainment.Speaking to the media, Jeric Li from ETOE said,” The Dolphin Projector easily adjusts to any environment, whether you're entertaining, lounging around the house, or taking a break while enjoying your outdoor activities. It enhances every moment with its vibrant graphics and flawless operation.”Some of the key Features of Dolphin Projector include:1. Clear and Vibrant Images: The Dolphin Projector outperforms conventional pocket projectors with its 500 ANSI lumen light engine, which produces sharp HD images with vibrant colors.2. Smooth Real-Time Adjustments: The projector's TOF technology ensures a hassle-free setup by automatically focusing and adjusting keystone alignment in real time.3. Movie Theaters Anywhere: Enjoy screen sizes ranging from 15 to 150 inches, which makes it appropriate for both private use and big parties.4. An Expansive Library: Get access to more than 10,000 apps, such as YouTube and Netflix, with Google TV integration. Use Google Assistant voice commands to navigate material with ease.5. Transportable Powerhouse: Up to 2.5 hours of viewing time is possible with the included 10,000 mAh battery, and Type-C charging makes it simple to recharge even while on the road.6. Immersion Audio: An ultra-quiet fan and dual 5W Dolby-certified speakers provide rich sound quality for a peaceful viewing experience.7. Weather-Ready Design: The Dolphin Projector is designed to survive rain and humid conditions. When bad weather strikes, it automatically returns to its charging station and starts up again when the weather improves.The Dolphin Projector's soda-can-sized physical factor makes it both portable and powerful. With an unmatched viewing experience everywhere, it is the ideal companion for families, tech enthusiasts, and movie buffs.To support the Dolphin Portable Projector on Kickstarter, visit the campaign page For the latest updates, please follow us on Social Media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Etoeofficial/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/etoeofficial/ About ETOEETOE is a popular LCD projector maker specializing in building Google & Android TV system projectors. The company is driven by a passion for creating thoughtful electronic products to help its users explore infinite entertainment.Learn more about ETOE at https://etoeofficial.com/

