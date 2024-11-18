ARRAY Technologies Appoints Two Industry Veterans to Lead EMEA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a global leader in solar tracker solutions, announces the appointment of Leonardo Serpa as general manager, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Héctor Sánchez as vice president of sales, EMEA. Both executives bring a wealth of experience to ARRAY’s growing operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Serpa joins ARRAY after serving as chief executive officer at Essentia Energia, where he led negotiations with global solar and wind equipment suppliers. Sánchez was previously the vice president of sales for Soltec Trackers.

“Leonardo’s track record of driving growth and Héctor’s strategic sales expertise will be pivotal as we expand our footprint and deepen our commitment to clients across EMEA,” said Neil Manning, president and chief operating officer at ARRAY. “Their leadership will be instrumental in advancing ARRAY’s mission to deliver innovative, resilient solar solutions tailored to the diverse needs of this dynamic region.”

Before ascending to the top job at Essentia Energia, Serpa served as chief executive officer at Engie Solutions and previously held multiple key leadership positions at ABB Ltd. He graduated with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and an executive MBA from Cass Business School.

In the newly created role of vice president of sales, EMEA, Sánchez will oversee growth strategies for the region, building a robust sales organization focused on customer success. He joins ARRAY with unique insight into the solar tracker industry, having built a strong record of sales leadership and development across the EMEA region.

About ARRAY

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of utility-scale solar tracking technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission, and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and operations, particularly those described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website www.arraytechinc.com. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

