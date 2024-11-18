The Future of Cloud Operations with emma at AWS re:Invent 2024

Platform will be on display at booth #1382 during premier cloud event in Las Vegas December 2-6

LUXEMBOURG and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- emma, the innovative cloud management platform transforming how businesses optimize and scale their cloud infrastructure, today announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming AWS re:Invent conference, taking place from December 2-6 in Las Vegas. AWS re:Invent is a learning conference hosted by AWS for the global cloud computing community.

Since its 2019 debut, emma has been gearing up for its first appearance at AWS re:Invent, marking a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize the industry with its innovative cloud management platform. This platform stands out for its comprehensive multicloud capabilities, including resource, cost, and network management and optimization, all in one solution.

At AWS re:Invent, emma will demonstrate its dedication to transforming cloud-based business operations. By promoting a cloud-agnostic approach, emma seeks to change how businesses use cloud technology, aiming to fully unlock the potential of their cloud investments.

Empowering strategic flexibility and choice

Cloud isn't one-size-fits-all. emma lives by this, offering users unmatched flexibility to choose and manage diverse cloud environments and services. As a cloud-agnostic platform, emma lets businesses choose the best cloud environment - public, private, hybrid, or on-premises - for peak performance, compliance, and cost-efficiency for each specific workload.

emma also enables organizations to access best-of-breed solutions from a range of cloud providers. This includes major hyperscalers like AWS, Azure, or GCP, specialized options from DigitalOcean or Alibaba, or the unique benefits of regional services like Gcore and Leaseweb. For on-premises needs, emma supports VMware vSphere, fostering a comprehensive hybrid and multicloud strategy while simplifying complex environment management.

Optimizing performance with tailored workload management

emma's innovation stems from its cloud-agnostic framework and multicloud network backbone, allowing organizations to smartly distribute workloads across different cloud environments based on performance, cost, and security needs. It leads to optimal resource usage and operational efficiency.

Access to a versatile, connected, and powerful cloud environment

emma goes beyond cloud management by offering unmatched integration capabilities, allowing businesses to customize and extend their cloud environments. It connects to numerous external cloud services for enriched multicloud operations, enabling seamless use of preferred third-party apps and services. emma’s API Gateway integrates with infrastructure automation tools, popular DevOps tools, and internal developer platforms, ensuring a streamlined and efficient cloud ecosystem.

Optimizing the value derived from AWS

At AWS re:Invent 2024, attendees can learn how to maximize their AWS investment with emma. emma provides a comprehensive suite of tools for cost and resource management, governance, security, and compliance in a user-friendly platform. Its intuitive dashboard offers deep insights into AWS resource utilization and cost efficiency.

Furthermore, emma empowers organizations to broaden their AWS footprint, facilitating smooth integration with other cloud providers and environments. This approach significantly enhances flexibility and scalability, all while maintaining the robust capabilities of the AWS core environment.

Join us at AWS re:Invent 2024 at booth #1382 to hear more about elevating your cloud experience with emma. Attendees can also book onsite meetings here to discover the full potential of cloud environments and learn how to embrace a new era of cloud integration and management.

About emma

emma is an end-to-end platform for cloud management, combining a cloud-agnostic approach with comprehensive AI-powered capabilities that empower organizations to access cloud resources by any provider, in any environment without constraints. With emma, organizations can seamlessly navigate between different cloud providers and environments, enhancing performance, optimizing costs and unlocking the full potential of their cloud investments.

