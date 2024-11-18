Aqua Security Listed in OWASP’s LLM and Generative AI Security Solutions Landscape Guide for 2025

Aqua’s cloud native security platform was featured for aligning security measures with OWASP's key risks

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced that it is listed as a recommended solution in the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) LLM and Generative AI Security Solutions Landscape Guide 2025 . Solutions on the list were selected for their ability to empower organizations to develop LLM applications securely.

As generative AI (GenAI) continues to evolve, new attack vectors emerge, creating more challenges for security teams. Aqua’s proprietary solution for protecting LLM applications from code to cloud has been recognized by OWASP as a solution for LLM risk coverage, thanks to its ability to help teams develop secure, resilient AI applications. Aqua enables teams to protect AI applications across the entire lifecycle — from code to cloud, from development to deployment, and in production.

What sets Aqua apart is its code scanning capabilities that detect and prevent AI application risks early in the development lifecycle, aligning directly with the new OWASP standards. Aqua's unique code-to-cloud approach enables teams to protect AI applications across the entire lifecycle without slowing application production. Aqua’s approach to both code and runtime security in AI empowers it to deliver more comprehensive protection than its competitors.

“As our customers incorporate new LLM and GenAI technologies, Aqua mitigates the risks that are introduced alongside them,” said Mor Weinberger, staff software engineer, Aqua Security. “Aqua is pioneering LLM application security to help companies stay secure, and our inclusion on OWASP’s vendor list demonstrates our commitment to providing comprehensive protection.”

The LLM and Generative AI Security Solutions Landscape is tailored for a diverse audience comprising developers, AppSec professionals, DevSecOps and MLSecOps teams, data engineers, data scientists, CISOs, and security leaders who are focused on developing strategies to secure Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative AI applications. The guide serves as a comprehensive reference, offering insights into both open source and commercial solutions for securing LLMs and generative AI applications. By categorizing existing and emerging security solutions, it provides organizations with guidance on how to address the risks identified in the OWASP top 10 list for LLM applications effectively.

Aqua’s GenAI protection capabilities are embedded into the Aqua Platform, a single integrated solution that enables organizations to secure every cloud native application everywhere. As LLM applications are typically built using cloud native technologies, ensuring container and application security is now more important than ever. The Aqua Platform helps businesses navigate this new frontier safely. For more information on how Aqua is protecting LLM-based applications, please visit aquasec.com .

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the pioneer in securing containerized cloud native applications. The Aqua Platform, a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), enables organizations to secure every cloud native application everywhere, from code commit to runtime. With enterprise scale that doesn’t slow development pipelines, Aqua secures your future in the cloud. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, Israel protecting over 500 of the world’s largest enterprises. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

aqua@lookleftmarketing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.