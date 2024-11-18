NVBDC is partnering with Denny's HFE Scholarship program

Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC NVBDC Board of Directors

Students are eligible to win one of (5) $1,000 scholarships for their ideas on bringing communities together.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is partnering with Denny’s, Inc., as part of the 2024/25 Hungry for Education™ (HFE) scholarship program, a major initiative to help bring communities together and promote education.Now open for applications, the Denny’s HFE program will award more than $130,000 in scholarships to deserving high school and college students throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, and we’re proud to be a partner this year.“Our partnership with Denny’s through the Hungry for Education™ program is a testament to our commitment to empowering students and fostering community engagement,” said Sid E. Taylor, NVBDC Board member and JROTC Scholarship Program Manager. “Together, we are not only providing financial support to deserving students but also inspiring them to think creatively about how they can contribute to their communities.”NVBDC will select this year’s winners and administer the scholarships on behalf of the organization and Denny’s.Qualified students are invited to apply by visiting the HFE scholarship site at www.dennys.com/hfe , where they can begin the application process. High school and college students will be asked to submit an essay on “How Denny’s can help bring communities together.”The deadline for applying is December 9, 2024.“Our partnership with National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) has been tremendously rewarding,” said April Kelly-Drummond, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Denny’s, Inc. “This Hungry for Education™ program fulfills both our and NVBDC’s missions to invest in education and the community.”About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and RallyPoint

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.