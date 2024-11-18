Edison XFC Recognized as a Top 10 EV Charging Solutions Provider

Revolutionizing EV Charging With Ultra-fast, Cost-Efficient, and Grid-friendly Solutions, Edison XFC is Recognized by the Energy Tech Review

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison XFC Corp. (“Edison XFC”, “Edison” or the “Company”), a developer of state-of-the-art, Extreme Fast-Charging (XFC) solutions for public electric vehicle (EV) charging, announced today the Company has been recognized as a Top 10 EV Charging Solutions Provider 2025 by the Energy Tech Review (“ETR”), a prestigious publication dedicated to the latest energy technology news and industry leaders’ insights, with over one hundred thousand subscribers and readers. A writeup of the interview by ETR with Dr. Joseph Armstrong, Chief Technology Officer of Edison XFC, is available here .

Edison XFC was selected for the recognition after undergoing a multi-layer selection process. This process included multiple qualified subscribers’ nominations and a careful evaluation by ETR’s editorial team based on various criteria, such as innovation, customer satisfaction, and market presence. Finally, a panel comprised of invited senior decision-makers, including Heads of e-mobility and Innovation, and industry CEOs, COOs, and others, who are also regular contributors and advisors to ETR, were asked to evaluate a short list of candidates. This group identified Edison XFC among the top 10 providers. This edition of Top 10 EV charging Solutions Provider 2025 is scheduled to be published in February of 2025.

Dr. Joseph Armstrong said, “This honor represents a major boost for the Company, recognizing the unique approach we have taken to provide EV customers a charging experience on par with current gasoline refueling. We are presently building out our DC-coupled pilot station to demonstrate the control of our energy generation and control systems, and to provide us valuable operational data for the next step in our XFC buildout.”

“We are delighted to receive such prestigious recognition,” said Mr. Victor Lee, Founder, President and CEO of Edison XFC. “Edison XFC is dedicated to building a sustainable next generation EV charging station network. As we edge closer to a full electrification era in transportation in conjunction with the emergence of an artificial intelligence (AI) driven economy, the world will certainly witness an unprecedented surge in electricity demand which will add tremendous pressure to our already outdated and outage-prone central grid.” “Edison’s groundbreaking solution, partially powered by onsite self-generated renewable energy, is designed to deliver ultra-fast charging in a way that avoids further stress to the utility grid. This helps to ensure that our stations deliver sustainable and reliable extreme fast EV charging every time.”

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and Cofounder of Edison XFC, stated, “As noted by my colleagues, we are pleased to be recognized with this honor at such an early stage of our company’s development. Our team has worked very hard to understand the technology limitations as well as business challenges faced by early entrants into the EV charging industry. We have designed our technology and business model to address these challenges, enabling us to provide a cost-effective, fast charging experience to customers, while maintaining profitability for Edison and minimizing the impact and stress on the existing grid infrastructure. We welcome interested parties to review our website for publicly available information about our approach and contact us directly for further discussions.”

Edison XFC is currently listed on the StartEngine funding portal for its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) campaign. Management encourages all EV enthusiasts to follow and support Edison XFC’s journey by visiting the Company’s crowdfunding campaign page at: https://www.startengine.com/offering/edison-xfc .

Edison XFC Corp. designs and develops advanced XFC technology to transform public EV charging. Our innovative solution combines solar energy, cutting-edge battery storage system, and high-performance EV charging hardware, all managed by our proprietary EMS and our DC-coupled circuitry. This integrated approach not only enables consistent, high-voltage charging - allowing most EVs to reach 80% charge (about 50 kWh or 150–200 miles) in as little as 10 minutes but also ensures operational cost efficiency, making our stations sustainable and profitable long-term. Our mission is to drive rapid EV adoption by making ultra-fast charging widely accessible, affordable, and environmentally friendly. Edison XFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and more information can be found at:

