ManTech Intelligence Sector Hires New Vice Presidents: Gavin Greene – VP of Business Development and Joseph Schneider – VP of Program Operations

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, today named Gavin Greene as Vice President of Business Development and Joseph Schneider as Vice President of Program Operations – executives who together have served the U.S. Intelligence Community for more than 50 years.

“Gavin Greene and Joseph Schneider bring extraordinary insight and depth in accelerating mission support for the Intelligence Community,” said Barbara Haines-Parmele, President of ManTech’s Intelligence Sector. “Joseph is a proven leader in developing tools that advance Program Operations and Performance, and Gavin will build on that platform, empowering our high-performance teams to drive strong, continuous growth.”

Prior to joining ManTech, Schneider served in Senior Executive Management roles at Leidos (formerly SAIC) for 29 years, most recently as Vice President and Division Manager providing mission information solutions and technologies to Intelligence Community clients. He has also held Systems and Network Engineer positions at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). His earned degrees include Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University and an M.B.A, in Business Management from Maryland University.

Greene joins ManTech from the IC team at KBR and was an advisory board member at Omni Federal. During his more than 24-year career Greene has excelled at developing business strategies, managing key partnerships and creating strategic programs that ramp up corporate revenue and profit. He holds M.B.A. and Master of International Affairs degrees from American University and a B.A. in Political Science from DePauw University.

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies as a 56-year Industry Partner with the Federal Government. We are a leading mission and enterprise technology provider that powers AI, full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, high-end digital engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

