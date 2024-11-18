HAWRYCH MD Takes Home “Lash Product of the Year” In 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Beauty Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Beauty care industry, today announced that HAWRYCH MD , a beauty science company whose products are backed by science and research that is setting new standards for the beauty industry, has received the “Lash Product of the Year” award for their Advanced Eyelash Enhancer.

The Advanced Eyelash Enhancer from HAWRYCH MD combines effective ingredients to beautify the look of natural lashes by promoting the appearance of long, full, thick lashes while also fortifying them and noticeably intensifying their look. The serum can also be used to restore the appearance of brittle or damaged lashes to enhance the overall health of the eye.

The combination of fortified, scientifically developed ingredients helps to nourish and moisturize lashes and protect them from breakage. HAWRYCH MD only uses carefully selected and highly efficacious active ingredients to formulate their high-quality products.

To use, once a day preferably before bedtime, apply a thin layer of product to the base of the upper lashes skin - similar to the way liquid eyeliner is applied. Only a small amount of serum is needed from a single coat. The product has been physician formulated, tested and approved.

“I've always been passionate about the beauty industry as a facial plastic surgeon. By focusing on the development of topical treatments, such as the eyelash enhancer, it's just another way for me to help people to look and feel their best,” said Andrew Hawrych, Founder and CEO of HAWRYCH MD. “Thank you to Beauty Innovation for this award which reinforces our commitment to implementing the highest formulation standards along with extensive testing and our experience to enable our products to stand among the very best in the industry.”

The mission of the Beauty Innovation awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and success of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. Built to recognize the most outstanding companies, services and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry, the awards recognize a range of beauty industry categories, including Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, & Mens Grooming and more. The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Cutting edge technologies, top grade quality materials, and superior quality controls make HAWRYCH MD Advanced Eyelash Enhancer a product in its own class. Eyelashes perform a number of important functions for the eyes, from environmental protection to helping to prevent dry eye. Beyond being a beauty feature, it’s incredibly important to take care of your lashes,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Long, thick eyelashes are a desirable physical feature and HAWRYCH MD’s product promotes the beauty of our lashes as well as their health and wellness. We’re pleased to recognize them with the ‘Lash Product of the Year’ Award!”

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com .

About HAWRYCH MD

HAWRYCH MD is dedicated to the development of the most advanced and effective cosmeceuticals and beauty products. It was founded by Andrew Hawrych, M.D. who is a Facial Plastic Surgeon with decades of experience in the field of beauty and aesthetics. Doctor Hawrych is one of the original creators of the eyelash serum formula that is now widely used in the beauty industry and in our HAWRYCH MD LASH Advanced Eyelash Enhancer. The company embodies everything that Dr. Hawrych has been passionate about, great results, proven ingredients and the latest technologies in the beauty industry to formulate the highest quality products on the market. HAWRYCH MD products are backed by science and research and are setting new standards for the beauty and cosmetics industry. We are committed to the highest formulation standards, using the best carefully selected highly effective active ingredients and extensive clinical testing for our products in order to deliver proven results.

