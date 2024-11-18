Automotive Navigation Systems Market Size to Reach USD 64.64 Billion at 7.4% CAGR by 2032| SNS Insider

The Automotive Navigation Systems Market is growing, driven by demand for connected driving, enhanced convenience features, and improved elevated road safety

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --The Automotive Navigation Systems Market was USD 34 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 64.64 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Vehicle navigation systems have become necessity technology satellite-based navigation, with map integration and real-time traffic data.The Automotive Navigation Systems Market primarily caters for private car owners and fleet managers, helping them navigate and avoid traffic congestion. This market has been dominated by traditional embedded dashboard navigation systems. However, smartphone integration, which has also been promoted, has expanded access. Increased demands are found in the form of updated navigation in real-time to tackle urban traffic congestion that gets higher with densely populated cities.The market continues on a growth path, owing to manufacturers investing into intuitive user interfaces and developing next-generation features, like augmented reality overlays. Also, on-demand personalization options keep on increasing the extent toward which the user interface tailors itself for more particular needs. Besides the owners of passenger cars, fleet management companies and professional drivers are searching for these systems to enhance routing optimization, fuel savings, and general efficiency in the operation.Get a Sample Report of Automotive Navigation Systems Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1829 Key Players Listed in Automotive Navigation Systems Market Are:• Clarion Corporation (US)• Continental AG (Germany)• Delphi Technologies (UK)• AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd (Japan)• Denso Corporation (Japan)• Garmin Ltd (US)• Pioneer Corporation (US)• Harman International Industries Inc. (the US)• HERE Technologies (US)• JVC Kenwood Corporation (Japan)• Telenav Inc. (the US)• TomTom N.V. (US)• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)• NNG Software Developing and Commercial Llc. (Hungary)• and Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan)The automotive navigation systems market is fueled by a multiplicity of key factors that increase its relevance and utility.The increased availability of real-time traffic data and the government initiatives for the development of road infrastructure propel the growth of the market. With proper real-time information, as provided by GPS devices, navigation can be done in advance to avoid traffic congestion at any point, thereby traveling with as much ease as possible to reach the desired destination while saving time.Although phone-based applications are rather inexpensive, yet, fixed in-dash systems have so far attracted most of them because of being completely natural and less diverging through the use of accurate details and increased security. As these systems become intuitive and user friendly in design, the appeal of in-car navigation is likely to grow further, fostering market growth and gaining higher ground against competitor technologies.Have Any Queries on Automotive Navigation Systems Market Research Report? Ask Our Experts@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1829 Automotive Navigation Systems Market Segment AnalysisBy Vehicle Type:Passenger cars have captured the largest share of the market in terms of vehicle type, running between 75%. The reason behind this is simply the higher scale of sales of passenger cars as against commercial vehicles worldwide. Consumers are embracing comfort inside a vehicle, and the benefit of navigation systems is well aligned with the need for a connected experience while driving.By Sales Channel:The market is dominated by OEMs through 60% market share by sales channel. OEMs tend to fit the navigation systems to the new vehicles at a point where it enhances a user's experience because there's seamless integration with the car electronic and user interface systems, thus it is the only convenience driving consumer preference when they can get something right in the factory than what's an after-sale aftermarket option.By Screen Size:The 6–10-inch screen size segment is the most popular and holds about 60% of the market share by screen size. This size provides a good balance between easy map visibility and dashboard ergonomics without overwhelming the driver's line of sight. A smaller screen can make the map not visible, while a larger screen can distort the dashboard design, so the 6–10-inch size is ideal for most applications.Automotive Navigation Systems Market Key Segmentation:By Vehicle Type• Passenger Cars• Commercial VehiclesBy Sales Channel• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)• AftermarketBy Screen Size• Less than 6 Inches• 6-10 Inches• More than 10 InchesNeed any Customization Research as per your business requirements on the Automotive Navigation Systems Market, Request an Analyst@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1829 Regional AnalysisAutomotive Navigation Systems Market shares are held mostly by Asia Pacific with an approximate share of 45%. The strong reason for holding such a regional lead lies in the fact that the vehicle has now become an absolutely necessary commodity in various countries like China and India since the rising disposable incomes among the population of these nations. The increasing demand for advanced in-vehicle technologies is based on the appeal that it creates in the consumers, as consumers in these regions seek greater convenience and navigation capabilities in their vehicles. Furthermore, the rapid growth of urban areas and traffic congestion that follows has made a navigation system an indispensable item in everyday driving.Europe is the second biggest market, with a powerful automotive industry and a good regulatory framework that focuses on road safety and technology. European countries are increasingly forcing the installation of navigation systems for better road safety. This has enhanced the take rates across the region.Recent DevelopmentsJune 2023: German multinational and automotive parts manufacturer Continental AG has launched a new cost-optimised 'Smart Cockpit High-Performance Computer' for OEMs. Unlike in-car systems currently available in the market, which utilize several units of on-board computer hardware to accommodate functionalities such as instrumentation and infotainment, Continental's Smart Cockpit HPC packs multiple functionalities in a single box.Table Of Contents1. Introduction2. Industry Flowchart3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics5. Impact Analysis6. Value Chain Analysis7. Porter’s 5 Forces Model8. Pest Analysis9. Automotive Navigation Systems Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type10. Automotive Navigation Systems Market Segmentation, By Sales Channel11. Automotive Navigation Systems Market Segmentation, By Screen Size12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profiles14. Competitive Landscape15. Use Case and Best Practices16. 