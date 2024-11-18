Organic Pigments Market Worth US$ 8.53 Billion With an Impressive CAGR 6.9% From 2024 To 2032

Organic Pigments Market

The growing usage of plastics in decoration worldwide is a prominent factor driving the organic pigments market.

Organic pigments provide better solubility and ecological compatibility contrasted to inorganic pigment” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The organic pigments market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐢𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 8.53 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 4.67 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023. 𝐈𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 6.9% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐢𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭?Organic pigments are dependent on carbon chains and rings. While some entail inorganic components as stabilizers, organic pigments are interpreted essentially by this factor. These robust carbon chains also render them excessively steady. They are issued from animals, vegetables, or synthetic organic chemistry.

While conventional pigments are normally generated utilizing flora and fauna, the predominant contemporary pigments are made through synthetic organic chemistry. They are most regularly derived from perfumed hydrocarbons involving coal tars and alternate petrochemicals. Growing demand for alluring textiles is impacting the organic pigments market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐢𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬?• Anshan Hifichem Co., Ltd.• Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.• Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.• DIC Corporation• Heubach GmbH• Lily Group Co. Ltd.• Longkou Union Chemical Co., Ltd.• Meghmani Organics Ltd.• Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited• Sunlour Pigment Co., Ltd.The market is splintered. The growing surfacing of contemporary probationers in organic pigment production and the growing demand for genuine pigments are expected to drive innovation in the market.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In May 2023, ChromaScape finished the accession of the colorants and dye business of Kemira. These pigments can be utilized for packaging and paper applications.• In March 2023, The Heubach Group instigated its contemporary Ultrazul product line, promoting Ultramarine Blue pigments in four shades.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭'𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?Rising Usage in the Food and Beverage Industry: The escalating usage of organic pigments in the food and beverage industry, propelled by a robust concentration on enhancing food presentation, is anticipated to notably escalate demand for organic pigments in the near future.Growing Acquisition of Sustainable Paints: The growing acquisition of sustainable paints by families, businesses, and government firms to confront ecological contamination and the growing aggregate of firms resolved to decrease discharge is having a favorable impact on organic pigments market sales.Rise in Eco-Friendly Pigment: The surge in investment is pushing the invention and augmentation of contemporary and enhanced organic pigments with superlative presentation attributes. This fiscal upgrade reinforces research and development endeavors targeted at more spirited, long-lasting, and ecologically friendly pigments.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest organic pigments market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the growing demand for sustainable commodities and growing government reinforcement to produce, disseminate, and utilize ecologically friendly commodities in the region.Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to the growing demand for organic commodities that provide the least carbon footprints and absent toxic chemicals.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Source Outlook:• Synthetic• NaturalBy Type Outlook:• Azo Pigments• Phthalocyanine Pigments• High-Performance Pigments (HPPs)• Other TypesBy Application Outlook:• Printing Inks• Paints & Coatings• Plastics• Other ApplicationsBy Region Outlook:• North America (US, Canada)• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia. South Korea)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the organic pigments market?The market size was valued at USD 4.67 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 8.53 billion by 2032.What is the growth rate of the organic pigments market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2023.Which segment based on source is expected to register a higher CAGR in the global market during the forecast period?The natural segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth with a significant CAGR in the global market during the forecast period. 