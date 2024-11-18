Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,638 in the last 365 days.

Government Communication hosts media roundtable with Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong, 19 Nov

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in partnership with the North West Press Club invites members of the media to a roundtable discussion with Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong. The Deputy Minister will also be joined by representatives from the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) and BrandSA, Play Your Part Ambassador.

The details of roundtable discussion are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 19 November 2024
Time: 11h00
Venue:  Anew Hotel, Rustenburg in North West Province

Members of the media wishing to attend are advised to send confirmations to Lebogang Maseko on Lebogangmo@gcis.gov.za

Enquiries: 
Mosimanegape Moleme 
Cell: 081 048 8971

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Government Communication hosts media roundtable with Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong, 19 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more