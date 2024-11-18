Government Communication hosts media roundtable with Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong, 19 Nov
The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in partnership with the North West Press Club invites members of the media to a roundtable discussion with Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong. The Deputy Minister will also be joined by representatives from the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) and BrandSA, Play Your Part Ambassador.
The details of roundtable discussion are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 19 November 2024
Time: 11h00
Venue: Anew Hotel, Rustenburg in North West Province
Members of the media wishing to attend are advised to send confirmations to Lebogang Maseko on Lebogangmo@gcis.gov.za
Enquiries:
Mosimanegape Moleme
Cell: 081 048 8971
