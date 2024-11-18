Surgical Imaging Market

Exploring innovation and growth in the global surgical imaging market, driving enhanced patient outcomes and procedural accuracy.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Surgical Imaging Market size was estimated at USD 148 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 340.5 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The surgical imaging market is undergoing swift expansion, fueled by the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses and an older demographic. This growth is driven by the rising need for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), which necessitate advanced imaging technologies to guarantee accuracy and enhance patient results. Technological advancements such as 3D imaging, live visualization, and image-assisted surgery are improving surgical navigation, leading to more informed decisions and quicker recovery periods. Innovations like GE Healthcare’s OEC 3D Imaging System and Joseph Spine Institute’s MaxView 4K Video Imaging Platform demonstrate how these technologies are transforming surgical techniques. With global advancements in healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging markets, the use of these advanced technologies is growing. Mergers and acquisitions, like Canon Medical Systems’ purchase of NXC Imaging, underscore the persistent innovation and rivalry in the industry, propelling its ongoing growth and increasing the accessibility of advanced imaging systems globally.Market AnalysisSurgical imaging technology is advancing, as innovations such as digital flat-panel detectors (FPDs) offer improved and safer imaging options. The shift from conventional image intensifiers to digital flat-panel detectors has driven market expansion. In contrast to earlier models, FPDs feature a more streamlined design and provide reduced radiation exposure, enhancing patient safety. Furthermore, FPDs uphold excellent image quality consistently over time without deterioration, in contrast to traditional image intensifiers, rendering them a more dependable option for surgical imaging. These systems additionally present a wider dynamic range, delivering clear images without distortion, even at greater magnifications, which is a notable benefit during important procedures.FPD C-arms are gaining popularity because of their superior image quality, decreased radiation exposure, and increased bore size, giving surgeons more space to perform procedures. These systems are favored in hospitals and outpatient environments because they provide high-quality imaging and improve the overall efficiency of surgical procedures. As producers keep creating more cost-effective FPD C-arms, their usage rate is predicted to increase, further propelling the growth of the surgical imaging market.Get a Free Sample Report of Surgical Imaging Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4656 Key Players:· Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Azurion)· GE Healthcare (LOGIQ Series)· Siemens Healthcare GmbH (ARTIS Series)· Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Ziehm Vision)· Shimadzu Corporation (Mobius Series)· Hologic Corporation (GYN surgical imaging products)· FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation (Fujifilm's FDR D-EVO II)· CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Aplio Series, Vantage Series)· SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE (UGEO PT60A)· Medtronic Plc (StealthStation Surgical Navigation System)· Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (DC-70 Ultrasound System, M7 and M9 Portable Ultrasound Systems), and others.Segment AnalysisBy Modality· C-arms· Computed Tomography· X-ray· UltrasoundIn 2023, the C-arm surgical imaging segment dominated the market, capturing a 42% share. The adaptability of C-arm systems, including portable fluoroscopy devices, has rendered them essential in surgical operations across different fields such as orthopedics, cardiology, and trauma surgery. These systems offer instant imaging, enabling surgeons to make well-informed choices during operations. The continuous advancement of portable C-arms, like the Zenition 90 Motorized Mobile C-arm from Royal Philips, has increased their application in ambulatory surgical centers, allowing access to smaller environments.By Application· Neurosurgeries· Cardiovascular Surgeries· Orthopedic and Trauma· Gynecological Surgeries· Thoracic Surgeries· Urological Surgeries· OthersThe orthopedic and trauma application segment accounted for a 25.7% share in 2023. Imaging techniques like X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs are essential for diagnosing fractures, joint injuries, and degenerative diseases. As the worldwide occurrence of traumatic injuries and degenerative conditions rises, orthopedic imaging remains a leading area, playing an important role in the need for surgical imaging.By End-use· Hospitals· Specialty Clinics· Ambulatory Surgical Centers· OthersBuy Full Research Report on Surgical Imaging Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4656 Regional DevelopmentIn 2023, North America dominated the surgical imaging market, holding 34.1% of the total global revenue share. The area's supremacy is credited to its significant healthcare spending, innovative surgical imaging technologies, and extensive healthcare infrastructure. The U.S. notably plays a major role in the market's expansion because of the extensive utilization of advanced imaging technologies and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the rising occurrence of chronic illnesses, such as breast cancer and heart disease, is boosting the need for surgical imaging technologies in the area.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth throughout the projected period. This expansion is driven by the growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing population, and heightened demand for medical devices in regions like China, Japan, and India. The favorable regulatory landscape and governmental efforts to enhance healthcare access are further aiding the region's swift growth in the surgical imaging industry.Recent Developments in Surgical Imaging Market· In March 2024, Siemens Healthineers’ Automated C-arm System: Siemens Healthineers launched the Ciartic Move3, an autonomous, self-operating C-arm system intended for intraoperative imaging. This sophisticated system is equipped with holonomic, omnidirectional wheels that allow for accurate and effortless positioning, even in tight areas. Its innovative technology allows surgeons to obtain precise imaging during intricate operations, enhancing overall surgical results.· In Nov 2023, Samsung's OmniTom Elite Mobile CT Scanner, Samsung introduced the OmniTom Elite, a portable CT scanner featuring Photon Counting Detector (PCD) technology. This innovative technology directly captures X-ray photons at the detector, providing enhanced image clarity and quicker, more efficient imaging. The OmniTom Elite aims to elevate real-time diagnostics and boost patient outcomes, especially in emergency and critical care environments.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4656 About Us:S&S Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.