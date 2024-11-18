Institut Curie to Honor Jane Fonda with the Marie Curie Legacy Medal for her fight against cancers at upcoming NYC Gala

Institut Curie Logo Jane Fonda (Photo Credit: L’Oreal)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Institut Curie is honored to present its prestigious Marie Curie Legacy Medal to actress and activist Jane Fonda. On November 19th, 2024 this award, given for only the second time, recognizes citizens who, through their public advocacy, increase awareness about cancer, a major global health threat. Jane Fonda, through her personal battle with cancer and her dedication to shedding light on the disease, perfectly embodies the spirit of this award. Last year, the recipient of the medal was actor Michael Douglas.“The Institut Curie is honored to present the Marie Curie Legacy Medal to Jane Fonda, an iconic figure whose battle against cancer inspires millions worldwide. Her public commitment sheds light on the realities of this disease and underscores the importance of research in our society.” Professor Alain Puisieux, Chairman of the Board, Institut Curie Board."Receiving the Marie Curie Legacy Medal is an incredible honor. Throughout my experience with cancer, I’ve been committed to using my platform to raise awareness about the disease and its global impact, as well as to highlight the intersection of climate change and health. I am grateful for the life-saving treatment I received, and thanks to the pioneering research at places like the Institut Curie, we can look forward to continued advancements that will improve lives and enhance patient care." Jane Fonda.By presenting this honorary award, the Institut Curie emphasizes the importance of continuing to break the taboos surrounding the disease and supporting cancer research. Although cancer treatments have considerably improved, it is still essential to talk openly about it to reduce the stigma that may still exist. A more open dialogue not only raises awareness of prevention and screening, but also enables us to better support patients in their care. Thanks to public figures such as Jane Fonda, these topics are becoming more accessible and helping to normalize discussions around the disease.Today cancer has become the second leading cause of death. Globally, 10 million people die from cancer every year. In 2022 alone in the United States, more than 2 million cases were reported, with over 600,000 deaths from the disease.As a global leader in the fight against cancer, Institut Curie is involved in a wide range of projects aimed at expanding our knowledge of how to cure cancer world-wide. A key initative is the establishment of the groundbreaking Chemical Biology of Cancer Research Center at our historical site in Paris. This center, the first of its kind in Europe, is a flagship initiative of the Institut Curie with doors due to open in 2025. The new center will provide leading researchers with the resources needed to characterize cancer cells and the micro-environments that contribute to metastases, which cause 90% of cancer-related deaths. Importantly, the center will also explore and develop novel treatment and prevention methods.The Institut Curie Gala, under the high patronage of French Ambassador Laurent Bili, provides an important opportunity to showcase the latest advancements in cancer research. The evening, co-chaired by Rear Admiral, Dr. Susan Blumenthal, and Mr. and Mrs. Mathieu and Virginie Chabran, carries forward Madame Marie Curie’s legacy of forging close scientific bonds between France and the United States and Americans support of her work in pursuit of scientific breakthroughs that will improve the health of people worldwide.Madame Curie once said, “I never see what has been done; I only see what remains to be done.” The Institut Curie’s new chemical biology center will do what remains to be done to understand and stop metastases linked to 90% of cancer deaths. This innovative work will make a lifesaving difference in the prevention and treatment of cancer.” Rear Admiral Susan Blumenthal, MD (ret), Ambassador, Institut Curie and Former US Assistant Surgeon General.About Institut Curie:Institut Curie is France’s largest cancer research center and among the very best in Europe. It combines renowned research facilities with a cutting-edge hospital group to deliver excellence in clinical care. Institut Curie treats all types of cancers, even the rarest, and also serves as a Center of Excellence in Europe for breast cancer, as well as for pediatric cancers, eye tumors, and sarcomas. Founded in 1909 by Marie Curie, Institut Curie encompasses three sites (Paris, Saint-Cloud and Orsay) with more than 3,700 researchers, doctors, and caregivers, all sharing the common missions of research, excellence in clinical care, and sharing knowledge, to accelerate innovation in the fight against cancer and provide cutting-edge treatment to patients.As a public interest foundation authorized to receive donations and planned gifts in the United States, including bequests, the Institut Curie is supported by donors to fuel new discoveries and improve cancer prevention, treatment, and the quality of life of patients. For more information, please visit www.institut-curie.org I: @ institut_curie | F: InstitutCurie | X / T: @institut_curie

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.