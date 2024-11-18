Data Center Cooling Market on Track for 12.8% CAGR, Valued at $27,308.73 Million by 2027 | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " data center cooling market by component, type of cooling, type of data centers, and industry vertical: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020-2027,"the global data center cooling market size was valued at $10,541.82 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $27,308.73 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/128 Increase in the demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, substantial growth with data center and power density drive the market growth. However, requirement of specialized infrastructure and higher investment cost and cooling challenges during power outage is expected to hamper the growth of the global data center cooling market during the forecast period. Furthermore, emergence of liquid-based cooling and portable cooling technologies and growth in requirement for modular data center cooling approach are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.Based on component, solution dominated the data center cooling market in the year 2019 and is expected to dominate the market in coming years, owing to the increase in number of energy efficient cooling solutions. Furthermore, air conditioners under solution sub-segment had the largest market share due to its energy-efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, with increase in number and higher density in data centers, there is a need for efficient cooling. Air conditioners with the help of air ducts circulate air in the high-density racks to maintain temperature within permissible limit. However, services in the component segment witnessed high CAGR growth in the data center cooling industry.Room-based cooling dominated the overall data center cooling market share in 2019 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period as it provides effective cooling at less cost. Furthermore, room-based cooling is anticipated to maintain large market share owing to the least use of pipes and ducts compared to other cooling types. Conversely, air conditioners and other air-based cooling circulate air to maintain temperature in data centers within permissible limit. Therefore, room-based cooling is gaining ground due to its energy-efficient cooling.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-center-cooling-market/purchase-options Demand for data center cooling is on the rise across various industries as it enables maintaining environmental conditions suitable for information technology equipment (ITE) operations. Awareness around edge computing has increase across various industries and the COVID-19 pandemic is acting as a major driver to get industrial companies more interested in benefits related to edge computing in supporting remote operations, real-time control, and enhanced data-crunching capabilities. Large enterprises are affirming their readiness to invest in edge strategies, establishing a market beyond telecom companies and content players. Further, some companies are inclined toward revamping their existing data center cooling systems to make it less water-dependent.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By type of cooling, the rack-based cooling segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the data center cooling market forecast period.By component, the solution segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019.By industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.By type of data center, the enterprise data center segment dominated the overall data center cooling market.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/128 The global data center cooling market analysis includes some of the key market players such as Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz Gmbh; Vertiv Co; and Asetek. This study includes market trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Application Transformation MarketMENA Small Cell 5G Network MarketConsent Management MarketEmission Management Software MarketAutomatic Identification and Data Capture Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.