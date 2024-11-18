My DCMA Deployment Edition: Saily Sanchez, contract administrator

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. –

My DCMA Deployment Edition showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the Contingency Response Force, or CRF, means to them. Today Saily Sanchez shares her story.

My name is Saily Sanchez, and I joined DCMA Springfield in 2019 as a journeyman. My duties included assisting with the administration of the Suite of Integrated Radio Frequency Countermeasures program, known as SIRFC, for the Army at Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey.

In 2020 when the world shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, I had a change of perspective. I felt the need to find purpose in the field of work I’d chosen to follow. I’d heard of the CRF from a colleague who had previously deployed. However, I did not explore the possibility until March 2020 when life changed.

One morning, I decided to check USA Jobs, searched for deployable options within my job series, and to my surprise , the first announcement to pop up was in the Garden City contract management office. I applied and waited until the spring of 2021 when I interviewed for the position and was offered the job that July.

The prerequisites to deploy were strict. Firstly, I had to be physically fit to participate. A medical examination included blood work and immunizations for various diseases. I also had to prepare mentally. Leaving the comforts of home, I changed my mindset, overcoming fears might limit opportunities for career advancement, personal growth, and potentially living a more fulfilling life.

I've ​since deployed to multiple locations, including Qatar in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Kuwait, and most recently Germany in support of Security Assistance Group Ukraine, where I had the privilege to work side by side with an outstanding team and an assembly of nations.

Supporting the warfighter with Base Life Support enabled improved morale and mission success. It has been especially rewarding coordinating training, overseeing efforts to supply and equip the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and enhancing Ukraine’s situational awareness alongside our allies and partners.

There have challenging days and rewarding days, both of which have taught me resilience and the art of patience. Ultimately, realizing any contribution, whether big or small, is cause for positive change.

Presently, my focus is on reaching the finish line of my four-year commitment with the CRF. I continue to assist my team at home as much as possible to help ensure command success . As a realist, I like to set measurable, attainable, and achievable long-term goals such as the possibility of obtaining a DCMA International position.