Ilham Aliyev met with Presidents of International Canoe, Rowing, and Dragon Boat Federations

On November 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met with Thomas Konietzko, President of the International Canoe Federation, Jean-Christophe Rolland, President of the World Rowing Federation and Claudio Schermi, President of the International Dragon Boat Federation.

The President of the International Canoe Federation noted that Baku is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and praised the high-level organization of the rowing event taking place today in the city as part of COP29, highlighting the excellent conditions created for it.

Touching upon the importance of COP29, President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for their participation in the event.

Thomas Konietzko also highlighted the well-organized event, stressing the convenience and comfort offered to the participants..

Despite the short preparation time for COP29, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the organizational works were swiftly carried out.

Thomas Konietzko shared pleasure from visiting Karabakh and Sugovushan, expressing admiration for the ongoing restoration and reconstruction projects, the development of sports, and the newly created facilities for rowing. He commended the conditions created for canoeing in the country and thanked the head of state for this.

He also recognized Azerbaijan’s significant role in advancing sports, particularly rowing, which contributes to environmental protection.

The heads of federations presented the President with keepsakes.