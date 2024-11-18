North America Green Tea Leaves Market Generating Revenue of $1,519.9 Million by 2027, At a Booming 6.8% Growth Rate

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North America green tea leaves market size was valued at $1,191.1 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach the market value of $1,519.9 million by 2027. By type, the Matcha segment in the green tea leaves market was the most prominent segment accounting for the highest share in 2019, and is expected to remain the dominant segment throughout the forecast period.Green tea is well-known for its health benefits; thus, consumers in North America are increasingly adopting this beverage to stay fit and maintain healthy body composition.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06633 Green tea is one of the most popular beverages, usually made via brewing or boiling of dried Camellia Sinensis plant leaves. The green tea though is more common in Asian countries, but has found its way in the North American market owing to various health benefits that it offers. Green tea care & husbandry management comprises proper site selection and several carefully maintained steps, which include permanent source of water, proper shelter, free draining soil with pH ranging from 5 to 5.8, and stringent regulations toward the amount of pesticides applied on plantations.The growth of the green tea leaves market is driven by health benefits associated with consuming tea and rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions. The additional facts that support the growth of the market include increase in café culture, rise in disposable income, change in tastes of people, and innovation of tea by introducing additional healthy ingredients. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather, high cost of production, and increase in trend of coffee consumption are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Rise in tea demand from health-conscious young population and frequent introduction of new flavors & variety are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the North America green tea leaves market growth.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-green-tea-leaves-market/purchase-options Based on the North America green tea leaves market forecast by distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment was the leading distribution channel with a major market share in 2019. This is attributed to increase in business of retail sales in different countries and availability of large shelf space for maximum sales.The major strategies adopted by key players in the North America green tea leaves industry to expand their business include new product launch and business expansion. The key players profiled in the report are Harney And Sons, Matchabar, Chacha Matcha, Matchaful, Mizubatea Co., Aiya Matcha, Encha, Kettl Tea, ITO-EN, Hibiki-An, In Pursuit Of Tea, Mariage Freres, and Rishi Tea.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06633 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.