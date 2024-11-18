Registration Now Open for First Ever NeurIPS AI, Machine Learning & Computational Neuroscience Neurodiversity Workshop

TravelingWiki Foundation CEO Jonathan Sutter with Harvard Law School Professor David Wilkins as Part of Earlier Work to Prepare for a Prior NeurIPS Session TravelingWiki Foundation CEO Jonathan Sutter in 2017 with Richard Allan DeMillo, Professor, Founding SCP Chair, and Charlotte B. and Roger C. Warren Chair of Computing at the Georgia Institute of Technology TravelingWiki Foundation CEO at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2017 in Preparation for the 2017 NeurIPS Proceedings TravelingWiki Foundation CEO at Stanford University Related to the 2017 NeurIPS Proceedings TravelingWiki Foundation at Harvard University in 2017 Related to the 2017 NeurIPS Proceedings

Scientific Committee of Travelingwiki to Lead First Ever NeurIPS AI, Machine Learning & Computational Neuroscience Neurodiversity Workshop at 2024 Proceedings

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of extensive work to deliver Special Needs resources globally, TravelingWiki Foundation announces that registration is now available for the first ever Neurodiversity workshop at the NeurIPS proceedings (NeurIPS 2024). NeurIPS is arguably the most renowned AI, Machine Learning and Computation Neuroscience proceedings globally. Registration can be facilitated by going to AIMLAutism.com.

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate (http://alturl.com/5r4jd).

The NeurIPS Neurodiversity workshop will be led by TravelingWiki’s Scientific Committee. The following are members of that TravelingWiki Foundation Scientific Committee:

Dr. Mohammad Ghassemi. Dr. Mohammad Ghassemi is an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Michigan State University. He holds a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in electrical engineering and computer science, specializing in artificial intelligence. Dr. Ghassemi’s research focuses on developing tools and systems that integrate human and machine intelligence to tackle complex problems. In 2021, he was named a National Scholar for Data and Technology Advancement at the NIH, where he led the development of BRAINWORKS, an innovative platform for visualizing over 40 years of scientific knowledge as an interactive graph. He is also the lead inventor on multiple US patents and has authored over 60 peer-reviewed scientific papers in prestigious journals, including Nature (Scientific Data), Science (Translational Medicine), Proceedings of the IEEE, and the Proceedings of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence. Dr. Ghassemi’s work has been cited over 10,000 times and has garnered attention from major media outlets such as the BBC, NPR, and The Wall Street Journal. His significant contributions to the intersection of AI and medicine earned him the title of “AI Champion” by AIMed in 2021, and he received the JP Morgan Chase Faculty Research Award in 2022.

Artur Filipowicz. Artur Filipowicz is a product manager and entrepreneur with a background in both industry and research. His resume boasts experience in product development at Waymo, a self-driving car technology company. He also founded and led Soterea, Inc., a company developing collision avoidance technologies for trucks and buses. Artur holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Princeton University. His expertise in artificial intelligence garnered him recognition in a 2017 Economist article titled “Why AI Researchers Like Video Games.” The article highlighted his innovative work leveraging synthetic data from video games to train models for real-world distance measurements crucial for autonomous vehicles.

Ronald (Ron) Berry, Jr.. Ron Berry is a Digital Information Business Executive with a record of success domestically and internationally in B2B and B2C digital commerce and business transformation. Mr. Berry has a proven track record of transformative success from strategy to execution to iterative improvement in various sectors. He has led successful digital transformation initiatives in Information Technology, Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Finance, Retail, and Travel. Mr. Berry is a dynamic leader who balances strategic thinking with an engineer’s precision and is known for developing diverse, high-performing talent. Mr. Berry is the CEO of Artificially DigitalTM, http://www.artificiallydigital.com, a leading AI software provider focused on industry-specific solutions, leveraging its innovative AI-driven data governance platform. Mr. Berry is also the co-founder of the Black Angel Investment Fund, http://blackangeltechfund.com, an incubator and investment fund dedicated to investing in and developing Black-led companies. Mr. Berry holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business, and a B.S. in Management Science and Engineering (Industrial Engineering) from Stanford University. Mr. Berry is active with the Jackie Robinson Foundation, Stanford University, and provides mentorship support to promising minority-led startups. And he has authored more than 40 articles in the AI/Digital Transformation space.

Jonathan Sutter. Jonathan Sutter has nearly twenty years of experience working in and around the travel industry, Jonathan started his career in the late 1990s in Capacity Planning (strategy) at America West Airlines. Through 2011, Jonathan was a (Senior) Associate in the Aviation Practice at the global law firm, WilmerHale, in Washington, D.C., including work as part of the outside counsel team that helped United Airlines obtain landmark new service to Asia. Jonathan subsequently worked in a variety of travel technology, strategy and data roles, including leadership of a team managing negotiations with airlines throughout the Americas for Travelport (Senior Director, Americas); business development work for Datalex (Vice President, Sales); Airport Strategy work at Frontier Airlines; and management of business development and account success for the Travel Practice at J.D. Power (Senior Director). Jonathan has also led innovation and thought leadership panels and events, including the creation of JD/MBA alumni summits (involving 16 universities) in 2013 and 2014 at The Cornell Club in NYC; co-creation of the Fuqua/Duke Travel Summit in 2014; and creation and leadership of a global innovation summit at the Harvard Club of NYC in 2017. Jonathan holds J.D. and MBA degrees from Duke University and a BBA degree from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University. Jonathan currently runs TravelingWiki Foundation (http://www.TravelingWiki.com), the largest non-profit resource center on the internet documenting US Airport resources for Autism, ALS, Parkinson’s, Dementia and Alzheimer’s. Jonathan has attended NeurIPS proceedings numerous times over the past few years.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to serve across society stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation and our first attendance at the NeurIPS Proceedings in 2017. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. Recently, TravelingWiki Foundation announced three expanded lines offering free phone-based resources: (1) 641-7-AUTISM; (2) 224-NO-BULLY; and (3) 781-2-TRAVEL. In addition, services are offered via @TravelingWiki on YouTube.com. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “Since TravelingWiki started attending NeurIPS (then NIPS), our CEO has been focused on the consideration of resource delivery in society. TravelingWiki deeply values the opportunity to engage the NeurIPS community on the unique ways that AI, Machine Learning and Computational Neuroscience can assist, including with leading researchers in this and related areas.”

More information about the military engagement is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.com.

