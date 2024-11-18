TAIWAN, November 18 - President Lai attends 2024 EU Investment Forum

On the afternoon of November 18, President Lai Ching-te attended the opening of the 2024 European Union Investment Forum. In remarks at the event, President Lai stated that as we face the threat of expanding authoritarianism, Taiwan and the EU must form a strong democratic umbrella, and that, more than ever, we must come together to build supply chains for global democracies that are more secure and resilient. The president expressed hope for the signing of an economic partnership agreement (EPA) between Taiwan and the EU, which would make both our economies more resilient and secure and ensure the stable operation of global supply chains. He also expressed hope that Taiwan and Europe will continue to build on our bilateral ties and make every moment the best moment for Taiwan-EU relations.

A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I am honored to be here today with all of you, to witness the five-year milestone of the EU Investment Forum, an important platform for envisioning the future of collaboration between Taiwan and the EU. The forum has boosted Taiwanese investment in Europe, while helping the EU to remain Taiwan’s largest source of foreign investment over several years.

I would especially like to thank the EETO [European Economic and Trade Office], our Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Economic Affairs, and all the co-organizers for their combined efforts. I am sure that today’s forum will enrich the already fruitful cooperation between Taiwan and the EU.

Taiwan and the EU share the values of freedom and democracy, and each of us is an indispensable strategic partner. As we face the threat of expanding authoritarianism, Taiwan and the EU must form a strong democratic umbrella. And, more than ever, we must come together to build supply chains for global democracies that are more secure and resilient.

Building on this solid foundation, Taiwan will work to further expand cooperation with the EU. In recent years, we have promoted the Taiwan-Europe Connectivity Initiative, Central and Eastern Europe Credit Fund, and cooperation in the semiconductor industry. Each of these major policies reinforces the goals of the EU Investment Forum, and brings Taiwan and the EU into a much deeper partnership in high tech, green energy, and other sectors.

Last year, Taiwan initiated 22 new investment projects in the EU, totaling over US$4.9 billion – an impressive growth of 750 percent from 2022. We see many big-name Taiwanese enterprises expanding their presence in the EU market. And we hope to see many more European enterprises do the same by investing in Taiwan, which will benefit both of us, as we leverage our industrial strengths.

Looking to the future, Taiwan hopes to take an innovative approach toward the signing of an economic partnership agreement with the EU. Such an agreement would deepen our mutually beneficial partnership and set a sound institutional basis for further cooperation.

The EU released its European Economic Security Strategy last year, followed by a set of five initiatives this year to strengthen economic security. Both specifically emphasize “partnering with the broadest possible range of countries” to advance economic security interests.

Given this direction of policy, cooperation between Taiwan and the EU is essential. I believe that through an EPA, Taiwan and the EU can open up cooperation in fields including semiconductors, AI, digital tech, environmental protection, green energy, and more. This would not only make both our economies more resilient and secure, but also ensure the stable operation of global supply chains.

We share a common mission – to provide investment-friendly environments for our enterprises. We also share a common goal – to advance democracy, peace, and prosperity around the world.

I want to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to the EU and European nations for taking concrete action to safeguard freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait. I also want to thank the European External Action Service for the statements it issued when China launched military exercises this past May and October. These statements reaffirmed the Service’s unwavering stance on supporting peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

While the EU is actively engaged in Indo-Pacific affairs, Taiwan is doing its utmost to protect democratic values. We will continue to contribute humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and work hand in hand with European nations for mutual prosperity and growth.

To close, I want to thank the EETO once again for the invitation. Let’s continue to build on the ties between Taiwan and Europe, and make every moment the best moment for Taiwan-EU relations. I wish you all a very successful forum. Thank you.

Also in attendance at the event were EETO Head Lutz Güllner, European Commission Deputy Director-General for Trade Maria Martin-Prat, and members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan.