Enhancing Garment Services : Key Trend IN The Tailoring And Alteration Services Global Market 2024-2033

Tailoring And Alteration Services Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The tailoring and alteration services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The tailoring and alteration services market has grown steadily, with size projected to rise from $8.96 billion in 2023 to $9.40 billion in 2024 at a 4.9% CAGR. Growth is driven by demand for custom fashion, well-fitted clothing, formal attire needs, fashion trends, and garment sustainability.

How Big Is the Global Tailoring And Alteration Services Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The tailoring and alteration services market is projected to reach $11.42 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.0%. Growth factors include personalized tailoring, disposable income growth, online tailoring platforms, fashion influencers, and global rise. Trends include technological advances, online platforms, 3D scanning, smart tailoring, and virtual fitting rooms.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Tailoring And Alteration Services Market?

The expanding fashion industry is expected to drive growth in the tailoring and alteration services market. The fashion industry creates, produces, and sells clothing and accessories, driven by increased consumer spending, online shopping growth, and a trend toward personalized fashion. Tailoring and alteration services offer custom garment adjustments, ensuring fit and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Tailoring And Alteration Services Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market are Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Tailored Brands Inc., Etsy Inc., Ermenegildo Zegna, Suitsupply BV, Stitch-It Canada’s Tailor Inc., T.M.Lewin, The Savile Row Company, LookSmart Alterations, Ganni A/S, Alteration Express, Cad & The Dandy, Huntsman & Sons, Sojo, London Tailors, The Perfect Fit, Hemster Inc., The Fitting Room, Alterations Boutique, Manhattan Tailors, Harrods Limited, Argys Tailoring

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Tailoring And Alteration Services Market Size?

Leading companies in the tailoring and alteration services industry are forming strategic partnerships to improve the look and functionality of garments. These partnerships involve collaborative efforts between two or more organizations working toward shared objectives while maintaining their independence.

How Is the Global Tailoring And Alteration Services Market Segmented?

1) By Service: New Creations, Alterations, Garment Repair

2) By Consumer Orientation: Male, Female

3) By Clothes Type: Business Wear, Casual Wear, Other Clothes Types

4) By End-User: Individual Consumers, Businesses, Other End-Users

North America: The Leading Region in the Tailoring And Alteration Services Market

North America was the largest region in the tailoring and alteration services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Tailoring And Alteration Services Market?

Tailoring and alteration services offer custom fitting and modification of clothing to improve fit, style, and comfort, extending the lifespan of garments by rejuvenating their look to meet individual preferences and body shapes.

The Tailoring And Alteration Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Tailoring And Alteration Services Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Tailoring And Alteration Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into tailoring and alteration services market size, tailoring and alteration services market drivers and trends, tailoring and alteration services global market major players, tailoring and alteration services competitors' revenues, tailoring and alteration services global market positioning, and tailoring and alteration services market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

