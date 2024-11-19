UBHOME M10 Robotic Mower Campaign Launches on Kickstarter

The M10 Robotic Mower makes mowing efficient, offering a maximum communication range of 138,000 m².

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- UBTECH Robotics, after the success of its life-sized bipedal humanoid robot "Walker," has leveraged the expertise of the Walker development team to create and launch a new product under its sub-brand: the UBHOME M10 robotic mower. The M10 combines advanced robotics with practical applications for everyday life.The Kickstarter campaign started on 19th November 2024. The M10 can be used in a variety of terrain, including large estates, sports fields, and urban green areas. It can cover an area of up to 10 football fields (138,000 square meters of communication range) and is made to accommodate yards of all sizes.This M10 Robotic Mower comes with an RTK+AI Visual fusion solution. Its RTK technology allows it to achieve up to 1-2 cm accuracy without the need for boundary wires. The M10 is easy to set up and can also do automatic path planning, adapt to different terrains, automatically recharge, and resume. Equipped with 9 sensors, it makes detecting obstacles from all angles possible, ensuring safety and avoiding blind spots. The unique dual-base station solution design, with precise positioning covering the front and back yards, can meet more courtyard scenarios. In addition, users can remotely control the device, view the task status in real time, or make personalized settings in the APP.Interested people can support the campaign on Kickstarter To learn more about UBHOME M10 Robotic Mower Campaign, visit: https://ubhome.ubtrobot.com/ About The CompanyUBHOME is a brand under UBTECH Robotics, a leading company in humanoid and smart service robots. Officially listed on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 9880.HK), UBTECH Robotics has made significant strides in the robotics industry, including the launch of Walker, the first commercialized biped life-sized humanoid robot in China.UBTECH has more than 2,000 employees, including more than 1,000 R&D personnel, and has independently developed a full set of humanoid robot technologies. The company offers integrated smart robotic solutions encompassing hardware, software, services, and content. Serving more than 900 enterprise-level customers in over 50 countries, UBTECH's technologies span various industries, including AI education, smart logistics, wellness and elderly care, and business services.For updates, follow UBHOME on social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ubhome.ubtrobot/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ubhome.life/

