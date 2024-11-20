Shieldon Debuts at SHOT SHOW 2025 with Premium Knife Line-Up-1 Shieldon Debuts at SHOT SHOW 2025 with Premium Knife Line-Up-2

See You All In Las Vegas For The First Time

YANGJIANG, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangdong Shieldon Technology Co., Ltd., a premier knife manufacturer, is thrilled to announce its debut at the SHOT SHOW 2025, taking place January 21-24 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas. Shieldon invites attendees to visit Booth #40631 to explore its extensive range of high-quality knives, including 80 unique Shieldon models and 80 custom OEM/ODM designs, showcasing the company's commitment to excellence in knife manufacturing and one-stop solutions for branded outdoor tools.Shieldon’s line-up reflects years of experience and dedication to producing exceptional pocket knives and multi-tools tailored to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts and EDC (everyday carry) users worldwide. As a subsidiary of DKS, established in 1998, Shieldon brings to the SHOT SHOW a rich history of craftsmanship and innovation. Attendees can witness firsthand the company’s renowned models, including the acclaimed Shieldon Scythe, which has been consistently ranked as a top seller on Amazon and has sold out multiple times due to its precision, strength, and innovative design.SHOT SHOW DetailsEvent: SHOT SHOW 2025Dates: January 21-24, 2025Location: Sands Expo Center, Las Vegas, NV, Booth #40631Featured Products: Shieldon DC01B Scythe, MS01A Hierophant, MT01A Colibri, DP01A Gambit, and RD01A KiteSpecial Features: Innovative knife models designed by renowned global designers, showcasing Shieldon’s OEM/ODM capabilitiesHighlight ProductsShieldon DC01B ScytheMaterials: S35VN steel blade, 6AL4V titanium handle, frame lockDesign: DC Blades (USA)Features: Merging tactical precision with a foldable design, this model’s black handle and ambidextrous clip appeal to collectors and serious users alike.Product Page: Shieldon ScytheShieldon MS01A HierophantMaterials: 154CM steel blade, double G10 handle, nested liner lockDesign: Inspired by Greek mythology, designed by Matthew Szymanski (USA)Features: Unique G10 color scheme, half deep carry clip, and elevated EDC experience.Product Page: Shieldon HierophantShieldon MT01A ColibriMaterials: 154CM steel blade, G10 handle, nested liner lockDesign: By Ukrainian designer Max Tkachuk, inspired by Ukrainian flag colorsFeatures: Stylish, ergonomic EDC suitable for users of all ages.Product Page: Shieldon ColibriShieldon DP01A GambitMaterials: 154CM steel blade, double G10 handle, nested liner lockDesign: Dirk Pinkerton (USA)Features: Multi-functional, cleaver-style EDC with striking black and red colors.Product Page: Shieldon GambitShieldon RD01A KiteMaterials: 154CM steel blade, G10 handle, nested axis lockDesign: In-house by Shieldon R&DFeatures: Practical and affordable front flipper, filling a unique niche in the market.Product Page: Shieldon KiteInnovative Manufacturing and Industry PartnershipsShieldon has earned a strong reputation as an OEM knife manufacturer in the global market. With capabilities in designing and manufacturing products for both brand owners and wholesalers, Shieldon is committed to providing high-end wholesale knives solutions. Visit Shieldon’s OEM Service for more insights into Shieldon’s OEM/ODM capabilities.As a wholesale knives supplier, Shieldon has developed a variety of specialized knives that integrate both style and practical functionality. This commitment to quality has established Shieldon as a trusted supplier in the EDC folding knife market, meeting the demands of collectors and functional users alike. Learn more at EDC Folding Knives.About ShieldonFounded in Guangdong, Shieldon specializes in delivering premium outdoor and multi-functional knives worldwide, striving to meet the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction. With ISO9001:2015 certification, advanced production facilities, and a wealth of industry experience, Shieldon ensures its products remain at the forefront of innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.