In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Farm Machinery And Equipment Market: Key Drivers, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The farm machinery and equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $288.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The farm machinery and equipment market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $211.09 billion in 2023 to $225.51 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth over the past period is largely driven by factors such as agricultural mechanization, the impact of the industrial revolution, rising population and food demand, government incentives and subsidies, as well as the post-war agricultural boom.

The farm machinery and equipment market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $288.89 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by advancements in precision agriculture, robotics and automation, the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics, sustainable farming practices, and the adoption of electric and hybrid machinery.

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology into farm equipment is anticipated to boost the farm machinery and equipment market. With the global population projected to exceed 9 billion by 2050, farmers will require advanced tools and practices to increase agricultural output in less time. To meet the demands of a growing population, it is essential for farmers to adopt innovative and modern technologies to enhance food production.

Major companies operating in the farm machinery and equipment market are developing autonomous solutions to sustain their position in the market. Autonomous tractors are self-driving or driverless agricultural vehicles equipped with advanced technologies such as sensors, cameras, GPS, and artificial intelligence that enable them to perform various farming tasks without direct human intervention.

1) By Type: Cultivator, Rotator, Chisel Plow, Harvester, Roller, Field Sprayer And Spreader, Irrigation System, Livestock equipment, Tractors, Other Types

2) By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

3) By Operation: Manual, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous

4) By Application: Spraying, Water Supply And Conservation, Cultivation, Harvesting, Seeding, Weeding, Livestock Farming, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2032. North America was the second largest region in the market share. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Farm machinery and equipment encompass tools and machines used in the production of agricultural machinery, as well as turf and grounds care equipment. This includes equipment for planting, harvesting, and grass mowing, excluding those designed specifically for lawn and garden use.

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Farm Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into farm machinery and equipment market size, farm machinery and equipment market drivers and trends, farm machinery and equipment competitors' revenues, and farm machinery and equipment market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

