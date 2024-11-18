Matcha Tea Market Forecast : Surpass USD 4,480.5 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.1%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global matcha tea market size was valued at $2,454.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,480.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.The demand for matcha tea is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for matcha tea from cosmetic, culinary, and food industries.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09945 Matcha tea is one of the types of green tea that is prepared from Camellia sinensis plant by picking young tea leaves and subsequently grinding these tea leaves into a bright green powder. Matcha tea is available in two different forms, which include powder and liquid.Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice has made matcha tea easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the growth of the matcha tea market. Moreover, ready-to-drink matcha tea is gaining high popularity among the consumers.In addition to this, Matcha tea market analysis includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players and market segments.The outbreak of coronavirus has positively impacted the matcha tea market along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, consumers have become more concerned about their overall health & wellness.This is attributed to the fact that they have acknowledged that COVID-19 is impacting their mental & physical well-being.This, in turn, is propelling the demand for wellness beverages, including matcha tea, thereby contributing toward the matcha tea market growth.Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A09945 The global matcha tea market is segmented into product type, form, nature, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified regular and flavored.On the basis of form, it is bifurcated into powder and liquid. Depending on nature, it is fragmented into conventional and organic.As per sales channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, foodservice, online store, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).The key players operating in the global matcha tea industry include AOI Tea Company, Ikeda Tea World, Unilever, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., ITO EN Ltd., Encha, Grace & Green, Green Foods, TATA Consumers Products Ltd., and Marukyu Koyamaen.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09945 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.