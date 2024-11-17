SurgiBox Announces Strategic Partnership with Accord International to Expand into Japanese Market

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgiBox Inc., a leader in portable surgical solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Japanese medical distribution company, Accord International, to bring its groundbreaking SurgiField technology to the Japanese market. With regulatory approval from Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) already secured, this partnership marks a significant step in expanding access to sterile, portable surgical environments across Japan.

This collaboration will enable the distribution of SurgiField, an innovative portable and inflatable sterile environment designed for safe surgeries in a variety of settings. Through this partnership, SurgiBox and Accord International aim to meet the demand for adaptable surgical solutions among hospitals, emergency medical teams, and healthcare providers in remote and disaster-prone areas throughout Japan.

Dr. Tomohisa Shoko, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Director of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine at Tokyo Women’s University Adachi Medical Center, recently tested the SurgiField system in simulated field surgeries, including use in an ambulance. He praised the technology’s adaptability, noting its potential for safe surgeries outside traditional operating rooms—a first in Japan.

"We are excited to partner with Accord International," said SurgiBox Business Development Director, Kelly Laurel. "This collaboration marks an important step to make safe surgery available anywhere. With Accord International's deep network and understanding of the Japanese market, we are confident that the SurgiField will become an invaluable asset in Japan's healthcare landscape."

Accord International's President, Kaname Wakabayashi, added: “Japan has many natural disasters. We look forward to working closely with SurgiBox to ensure that the SurgiField reaches those who need it most, whether in bustling cities or isolated regions."

For further information on SurgiBox Inc., please visit www.surgibox.com or contact Kelly Laurel, Director of Business Development, at kelly@surgibox.com. For more information on Accord International Inc, please go to the website https: accord-intl.com or contact Masumi Muto, Manager of Business Development, at muto@accord-intl.com

About SurgiBox

SurgiBox Inc. is a pioneer in portable surgical care, enabling safe, sterile, and effective procedures in austere environments, disaster zones, and medical facilities overwhelmed by surgical backlogs. Through innovation and strategic partnerships, SurgiBox aims to revolutionize the delivery of surgical care.

About Accord International

Accord International imports and distributes high-performance emergency and life-saving products from the United States.

As unexpected disasters become increasingly common, ensuring safe living conditions has become more challenging. Accord International remains committed to its mission of reliably supplying top-quality products developed for emergency situations abroad to facilities across Japan, helping to create a safer environment where people can live with peace of mind.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff2f7cb7-1ec9-4921-a1fc-982774c4ee9e

Dr. Tomohisa Shoko tests SurgiField in simulated field surgery inside an ambulance Dr. Tomohisa Shoko, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Director of Emergency and Critical Care Medicine at Tokyo Women’s University Adachi Medical Center, testing the SurgiField system in a simulated field surgery inside an ambulance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.