PHILIPPINES, November 17 - Press Release

November 17, 2024 Poe: 2025 budget to boost disaster aid fund Sen. Grace Poe said the passage of the 2025 national budget would reinforce the calamity fund to bring fast and timely relief to communities amid the successive typhoons that battered the country. The Senate finance committee report containing the proposed P6.352 trillion budget for 2025 allocated P21 billion for the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund. The amount is P500 million higher than this year's appropriation, said Poe, who is defending the 2025 budget in the plenary as head of the finance panel. "The increase is for our people's urgent and essential needs during calamities," Poe said. "If communities have the resources, they can make timely responses that can save lives," she added. Poe stressed the calamity fund should not only provide for immediate relief but should address as well repair and rehabilitation needs of affected areas. Pre-disaster operations such as early evacuation are also critical measures to avert the more serious impact of calamities, she said. "Itong budget na nilalaan natin ay hindi lang sana para maabutan ang mga biktima ng bagyo o iba pang kalamidad ng pagkain sa ilang araw," Poe said. "Pantulong din ito sa pagbangon at muling pagsisimula ng ating mga kababayang nasalanta," she added. The senator said she also supports increasing the quick response fund of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which is at the forefront of every disaster. "Matindi itong hagupit sa ilan nating kababayan ng sunod sunod na bagyo. Inaayos nating mabuti ang budget para masiguro na sa panahon ng pangangailangan, mayroon tayong pinaghuhugutan ng tulong," Poe said.

