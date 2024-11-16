Attorney General James Announces 103 Guns Turned in at Peekskill Gun Buyback

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 103 firearms were turned in at a community gun buyback event in Peekskill hosted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and the New York State Police, Peekskill Police Department, Westchester District Attorney’s Office, and the Peekskill chapter of the NAACP. This event was part of Attorney General James’ ongoing effort to combat gun violence and keep New Yorkers safe. To date, Attorney General James has removed more than 8,300 guns from New York state since taking office in 2019.

“Every one of the guns collected today is a step in the right direction to help safeguard New Yorkers from gun violence,” said Attorney General James. “Gun buyback events empower members of the local community to turn in unwanted firearms with no questions asked, and to be a part of the solution to gun violence. I thank the New York State Police, Peekskill Police Department, Westchester District Attorney’s Office, and the Peekskill chapter of the NAACP for working with my office to ensure this event was a success. Together, we will continue to help protect New York families and remove unwanted guns from our streets.”

Today’s buyback event in Peekskill resulted in 103 guns being turned in, including 9 assault weapons, 68 handguns, and 19 long guns. Following today’s gun buyback event, Attorney General James has helped remove more than 8,300 guns from New York communities.

“Getting illegal guns off our streets is a top priority and makes all New Yorkers safer,” said U.S. Representative Mike Lawler. “I’m glad that Attorney General James and her office partnered with my office and the Peekskill NAACP on this critical measure, and I’ll keep working on commonsense solutions to the problems facing our shared constituents.”

“I applaud Attorney General James for her leadership in making Westchester County safer by getting illegal firearms off our streets,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “Her efforts are a critical step forward in protecting our communities and reducing gun violence.”

“Gun buybacks are essential components of broader gun safety goals that my office has set in Westchester County to reduce gun-involved incidents, including suicides,” said Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah. “We are proud to participate in Attorney General James’ community buyback with our law enforcement and community partners in the state and in Peekskill to remove firearms from our streets out of potentially the wrong hands, and help keep communities safe.”

“Gun buyback programs, like the one held in Peekskill, help protect our communities in many ways,” said Senator Pete Harckham. “Safely removing unwanted rifles and handguns from people’s homes prevents these weapons from being stolen or borrowed and later used in crimes, while also reducing their use in suicides, domestic violence incidents, and accidents involving children. I applaud Attorney General James for hosting this program and remaining committed to the safety of residents across New York.”

“Thank you to the Attorney General's office, our local and state law enforcement, and the Peekskill NAACP for organizing this event in my district,” said Assemblymember Dana Levenberg. “Collaboration and collective efforts such as these are what we need to keep our communities safe from the scourge of gun violence.”

“Thank you, Attorney General Letitia James for your unwavering commitment to make our city safer with this gun buyback event,” said Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie. “The City of Peekskill and its dedicated Police Department are happy to partner with you and your team to remove dangerous weapons from our streets and ensure our city is safer from gun violence. Your dedication and perseverance in our community are appreciated.”

“The City of Peekskill Police Department is excited to work with Attorney General James and all of our partners to make this gun buyback happen,” said Peekskill Police Chief Leo Dylewski. “It is this along with other programs that make our communities a safer place.”

“The Peekskill NAACP is honored to cosponsor the gun buyback program in the City of Peekskill,” said Priscilla Augustin, President of the Peekskill NAACP and Sophia L. Trott, Chair, Peekskill NAACP Criminal Justice Committee Branch #2170. “We thank Attorney General James for her leadership and commitment to this essential step towards fostering a safer, stronger community. Every day, our neighborhoods face the risk of guns—both legal and illegal—falling into the wrong hands, especially our youth. By participating in this program, you have the power to make a real difference. Turn in your firearms, no questions asked, and receive compensation, knowing that your choice directly contributes to reducing the potential for gun violence in our community. This initiative is a meaningful way to create a safer environment for everyone, especially our children. While we acknowledge that while no single measure can end gun violence, programs like this, alongside continued community action, pave the way for significant change. Join us in taking this step toward a safer Peekskill, where families can thrive and peace can be more than just a goal—it can be our reality.”