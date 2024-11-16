Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada Brings Partnering for Sustainability: The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Vietnam

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada), Canada’s leading independent organization focused on Canada-Asia relations, is pleased to announce it is bringing the Partnering for Sustainability: The Canada Women-only Business Mission to Vietnam November 20-23, 2024.

With strong support from the public and private sectors, the Mission is part of APF Canada’s 2023-2025 women-only mission series, Northeast X Southeast: Advancing Partnerships Between Canada and Asia, and will bring together Canadian women entrepreneurs with their counterparts and businesses in Vietnam with a focus on the technology and innovation sectors.

This year’s Mission will promote gender inclusion in the economy with the goal of women’s economic advancement, support small and medium-sized enterprises, explore bilateral and regional trade issues, and catalyze international business partnerships, bringing 31 delegates to Vietnam. Delegates will participate in personalized business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, company pitches, and networking opportunities.

APF Canada invites the media and other interested parties to join us in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21 (8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at the VNUHCM University of Social Sciences and Humanities) for the Inclusive Futures: Partnering for Sustainable Innovation public symposium featuring insights from industry experts from Canada and Vietnam across three panels:



Inclusive Leadership Driving Gender Economic Advancement

Changemakers: Women Disrupting with Innovation

Inclusive Ecosystems: Supporting Women in Business and Trade



Speakers at the Ho Chi Minh City Symposium include:

From Canada:

Sara Wilshaw, Assistant Deputy Minister & Chief Trade Commissioner, Global Affairs Canada

Assistant Deputy Minister & Chief Trade Commissioner, Global Affairs Canada H.E. Shawn Steil , Ambassador of Canada to Vietnam

, Ambassador of Canada to Vietnam Annie Dubé, Consul General of Canada in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam From Vietnam:

Dr. Nguyen Hoang Long , Deputy Minister, Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam

, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam Cao Thị Ngọc Dung, Chairperson, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company & Chairperson, Ho Chi Minh City Association for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs (HAWEE)

Chairperson, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company & Chairperson, Ho Chi Minh City Association for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs (HAWEE) Dr. Prof. Ngô Thị Phương Lan , President of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Viet Nam National University Ho Chi Minh City

, President of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Viet Nam National University Ho Chi Minh City Pham Thi My Le, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, L&A Holdings & Co-founder, Ho Chi Minh City Association for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs (HAWEE)



Please click here for more information and to register for this free public event.

The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Vietnam is generously supported by contributions from the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

Contacts:

Information:

A.W. Lee, Ph.D., Director, Inclusive International Trade,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

a.w.lee@asiapacific.ca

Media:

Michael Roberts, Communications Director,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

michael.roberts@asiapacific.ca

