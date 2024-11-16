AEON Web3 University Tour Culminates with Final Stop at SFU





PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Web3 University Tour series, hosted by AEON and OnePiece Labs in Q4 2024, is a groundbreaking initiative connecting students with the transformative potential of blockchain and Web3 technologies, is approaching its grand finale. After a successful series of stops across leading universities, the tour will conclude at Simon Fraser University (SFU) , solidifying its impact on the next generation of innovators.

Empowering the Future: A Recap of Our Journey

Over the past two weeks, the Web3 University Tour has traveled across 11 different universities, engaging thousands of students, founders, developers, and blockchain enthusiasts. Each stop has been a unique opportunity to spotlight the possibilities of Web3 and inspire young talent to drive the next wave of technological innovation. We invited many local Web3 experts to share their experiences and insights on Web3, and we also announced several new programs:

Student Ambassador Program:

OnePiece Labs will provide free events, mentorships, workshops, on-site gatherings and student projects incubation to the students. We are looking for passionate talents who’re eager to make a change in Web3. Apply HERE .

Student Talent Pool Program:

Hiring is hard in Web3, therefore we’d like to help more students enter the Web3 industry and pursue your careers there. We’ll pass your resumes to the related Web3 companies and they’ll reach out to you for potential job opportunities. Apply HERE .

Through these tours, we've connected the students with Web3 experts, facilitated hands-on learning experiences, and opened doors to career opportunities within the blockchain ecosystem.

Final Stop: SFU on 11.17th, Sunday

On 11.17th, the AEON Web3 University Tour will reach its final destination at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. SFU has been a leader in fostering innovation, and this event promises to be an inspiring capstone to our journey.





What to Expect:

Keynote Speeches : AEON TON

:

Panel Discussion

Alumni Ventures Amber Group OffChain Labs TARS Protocol



GameOn Hackathon

$6M+ Prize GameFi Tracks Apply HERE: https://dorahacks.io/hackathon/game-on-ton-hackathon/hackers



Trivia Session 2 x Cold Wallets



Job Opportunities Apply for Talent Program and find a job in Web3



Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders, startups, and fellow students passionate about Web3.







Join the Tour

As we conclude this transformative tour, we reflect on the incredible enthusiasm, creativity, and potential of the student communities we've engaged with. SFU promises to be a fitting culmination of this journey, celebrating the limitless possibilities of Web3 and fostering the next generation of builders.

Stay tuned for live updates, and don't miss your chance to be part of the future at SFU!

Register HERE: https://lu.ma/24UTfallSFU .





Join the Hackathon

Developers, gaming enthusiasts, and blockchain innovators interested in participating can find more information and register on the official GameOn TON Hackathon website: https://aeon.xyz/gameon .

Important Hackathon Links

GameOn TON Hackathon Official Website: https://aeon.xyz/gameon

Register GameOn TON Hackathon Now: https://dorahacks.io/hackathon/game-on-ton-hackathon/detail

GameOn TON Hackathon Telegram Group: https://t.me/GameOn_TON_Hackathon

AEON API & Integration Docs: https://aeon-xyz.readme.io/docs/create-order-bot-telegram-cp

About the Web3 University Tour

​Announcing the second round of Web3 University Tours in 2024! Building on early 2024’s success, where many students gained insights and landed jobs, this series brings Web3 Industry Knowledge and Career Opportunities to campuses nationwide. Partnering with top Web3 leaders, we’ll explore emerging trends, technologies, regulations and career paths, connecting students with the industry. Stay tuned for dates and locations!

About OnePiece Labs

OnePiece Labs is the premier incubator supporting Web3 startups through a program that includes networking, mentorship, and resource access. Our focus is on results-driven outcomes and the success of our portfolio companies. OnePiece Labs was founded by experienced Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and community leaders with the goal of building the next generation of Web3 unicorns.

One Piece Labs

About AEON

AEON is a next-generation modular payment protocol designed to unify the standard of crypto payments and enable real-world connectivity. By simplifying the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto payments, AEON offers low-cost, verifiable, and secure payment processing. Developing a robust crypto payment standard akin to Visa, AEON aims to connect Web3 infrastructures with mass adoption use cases, ensuring adaptability, liquidity, and efficiency.

About The Open Network (TON) Foundation

The Open Network (TON) Foundation is dedicated to advancing the TON blockchain ecosystem, promoting decentralization, and fostering innovation in blockchain technology. TON's blockchain technology offers a secure, transparent, and decentralized platform for in-game transactions, asset ownership, and community governance, leading to a more equitable and engaging gaming experience.

About The Open Network (TON)

The Open Network (TON) is a global, decentralized blockchain community focused on putting crypto in every pocket. By building the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON's vision is to empower 500 million users to own their digital identity, data, and assets by 2028. Learn more at https://ton.org/ .

About Nomad Capital

Nomad Capital is an operator fund that provides hands-on assistance to help projects develop and scale. We not only have strong experience in investing but also building and managing businesses, which gives us a more comprehensive angle from which to evaluate investment opportunities than other funds.

About TOP

TOP (The Open Platform) is on a mission to put Web3 in every pocket by distributing and simplifying TON Blockchain services.

OnePiece Labs is excited to announce our partnership with AEON and The Open Network (TON) Foundation in the GameOn TON Global Gaming Hackathon, where we are the official U.S. Hackathon Partner. This unique event, running from September to December 2024, seeks to spark innovation in Web3 gaming, inviting developers to build next-generation games on the TON blockchain.

A $6 Million Prize Pool to Ignite Web3 Gaming Innovation

The GameOn TON Hackathon offers a remarkable prize pool totaling $6 million, which includes direct investments, grants, and rewards for the most outstanding teams. With support from AEON's cutting-edge crypto payment solutions, participants have a real opportunity to advance blockchain gaming by creating engaging experiences on the TON platform. The hackathon adopts a hybrid format, combining online participation with in-person events in key regions, including North America, Singapore, Sydney, and Dubai.

