MPD Investigating Minnesota Avenue Attempted Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed carjacking in Northeast.

On Friday, September 25, 2024, at approximately 2:34 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, who was standing next to their scooter, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victim’s scooter keys. The suspect attempted to flee on the scooter, but the victim locked the scooter via phone app. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/Zzgyle6HHw0

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24148542

####