GAO finds private insurance market became increasingly concentrated last decade 

The Department of Health and Human Services' Government Accountability Office Nov. 14 released a report that determined the private health insurance market became increasingly concentrated from 2011-2022. GAO considered a market concentrated if three or fewer insurers held at least 80% of the market share, which it found for individual and employer group markets in at least 35 states. In addition, the GAO found that for the large group market, the number of states where 80% of market share was held by a single insurer doubled from six to 12.

