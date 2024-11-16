Precede Biosciences Presents New Data at AACR LBx 2024 Demonstrating an Accurate Readout of Tumor PSMA Expression and Stratification of Response to Lutetium-PSMA in Men with mCRPC from a Simple Blood Test

Results show the potential of a real-time, non-invasive blood test to quantify tumor drug target expression and to stratify therapeutic response to Lutetium-PSMA

Beyond Lutetium-PSMA, these results are relevant to the more than 30 PSMA-targeting medicines in clinical development

The Company also presented an oral presentation titled, “Comprehensive epigenomic profiling from plasma to inform drug development, cancer biology, and therapy selection”

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precede Biosciences, a company impacting the development and use of precision medicines with a first-in-class comprehensive epigenomic liquid biopsy platform, today shared the company’s scientific presentations from the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Special Conference In Cancer Research: Liquid Biopsy (AACR LBx 2024) taking place from November 13 to 16, 2024 in San Diego, California.

“For the estimated 120,000 men in the USA living with advanced metastatic prostate cancer, which has spread to other parts of the body and no longer responds to hormone treatment, Lutetium-PSMA is an important FDA-approved treatment option, and requires a PSMA-PET scan to confirm tumor PSMA expression,” said Jacob E. Berchuck, MD, Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. “Our study highlights the potential of epigenomic profiling from a simple blood draw to provide a real-time, non-invasive readout of PSMA expression that corresponds with treatment response, which is an important finding given that PSMA-PET is not equally accessible across the USA and across the globe.”

“This is both an exciting and promising era for precision medicine in prostate cancer, with more than 70 new medicines in clinical development against 25 cell surface targets, including PSMA. Our platform’s capability to resolve target expression from a simple blood draw, as we have done in this study for PSMA, underscores the opportunity that we see for Precede Biosciences to play an important role in enabling the success of these emerging medicines,” said Rehan Verjee, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Precede Bio.

Data presented at AACR LBx 2024 can be found in the presentations section of the company website and below:

Determination of tumor PSMA expression and response to Lutetium-PSMA in men with prostate cancer using a novel epigenomic liquid biopsy platform

Comprehensive epigenomic profiling from plasma to inform drug development, cancer biology, and therapy selection

About Precede Biosciences‍

Precede Biosciences is breaking down the barriers to precision medicine by redefining what can be learned from a simple blood draw. By understanding the fundamental biology behind disease at any given moment, researchers and clinicians can better target medicines to the right patients in both drug development and clinical practice. Precede Bio seeks to improve success rates in drug development and to be a part of building a future where every patient can receive a rapid, minimally invasive diagnosis and therapy that is precise to the biology of their disease. Precede Bio’s platform is available to drug developers and academic researchers. To learn more, visit www.precede.bio or follow us on LinkedIn . ‍

Media Contact:‍

‍Donelle M Gregory

media@precede.bio

Acronyms:

PSMA= prostate-specific membrane antigen; mCRPC=metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; LBx=liquid biopsy; PET= positron emission tomography; FDA=US Food and Drug Administration

