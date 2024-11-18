Christmas Tours and Calendar of Events Announced for Natchez Holiday Season

The European Christmas Shopping Village returns for a second year during Christmas In Natchez. It will be open Fridays & Saturdays on the Bluff from Dec. 6 through Dec. 21, 2024. Explore Natchez’s historic homes, such as Linden shown here in this photo, transformed for the holiday season, where wreaths, garlands, and lights evoke the charm of Christmases past. The Annual Christmas Parade is a joyous highlight of the Holiday Season with area school marching bands and floats. New this year is "The Polar Express Experience" where Kids and Parents can enjoy a trolley ride through Downtown Natchez with Hot Cocoa while watching "The Polar Express" movie. Now in it's 3rd year, the annual Wardo's Rouxdolph Roll 5-10K/Fun Run is a popular event that benefits the Ward Graning Memorial Scholarship Fund.

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Historic City of Natchez announces the "Christmas In Natchez" events and festivities for 2024 designed to celebrate the Holiday Season. The schedule includes Christmas historic home tours and horse-drawn carriage rides, the "Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony", Christmas parade, and music programs.This year's hallmark attraction is "The European Christmas Shopping Village on the Bluff," sponsored by American Cruise Lines . The village will be held at at 105 S. Broadway Street and in view of the Mississippi River. It will consist of local vendors featuring handmade crafts and seasonal treats, in addition to an ice-skating rink, vintage animated displays, and convenient downtown shopping trolley rides. "The European Christmas Shopping Village on the Bluff" runs from Dec. 6 through 21, 2024, and is open on Fridays from 4:00 to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 1:00 to 6:00 pm. Local shops will also contribute via the “Holiday Host and Toast” program running through December 24, with participating downtown Natchez stores open for extended shopping hours during Sundays.Yuletide highlights Include the "Christmas Pilgrimage Tour of Historic Homes" running Nov. 15 through Dec. 31, 2024, where Natchez’s historic homes open their doors for a holiday tours all decorated for the Holidays, the "Annual Tree Lighting Event and Ceremony" on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, with activities beginning at 3:00pm with music from the Natchez High School Concert Choir, a petting zoo, rides for the kids, food vendors, caroling by the tree, and and an appearance by Santa Claus at Home Bank. The tree lighting ceremony with laser show and faux snow starts later that evening at 6:30pm. That same day, locals and visitors alike can peruse handmade gifts and artwork from local artists during "Art On The Bluff" from 9:00 to 4:00 pm.Other Seasonal Holiday happenings of note are the "Downtown Natchez Farmer’s Market" on Saturdays from 8:30 am to noon, "Harmonious Traditions For Flute & Guitar Fundraiser Concert for Temple B’nai Israel" on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, the "Alcorn State University Holiday Concert" on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at 6:00 pm, the "Natchez Festival of Music Christmas Cabaret: Christmas With The Kings of Swing” on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2024, at 7:00 pm, the "Natchez Merry Market" on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, the "Annual Natchez Christmas Parade" on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at 6:00 pm, "3rd Annual Wardo’s Rouxdolph Roll 10K/5K/Fun Run" on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, starting at 8:00 am, "The Christmas Bus" presented by The Little Natchez Theater on Thursday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, "The Polar Express Experience: Movie Event in the Trolley" on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 & 14, 2024, and "Caroling in the Park" at Memorial Park, time/date to be determined.The month long slate of events is all part of "Christmas In Natchez," a celebration of community and inclusion with a focus on Christmas, while also representing Kwanzaa and Hanukkah with dedicated displays. This year, it is sponsored by the Historic City of Natchez, Visit Natchez, Home Bank, Magnolia Bluffs Hotel & Casino, Entergy Mississippi, Byrne Insurance Agency, Magnolia Village Assisted Living, Merit Health Natchez, Silas Simmons LLP, Tate & Company, Community Alliance of Natchez-Adams County, Listen Up Y'all Media, American Cruise Lines, Natchez Film Company, The Natchez Democrat, and The Natchez Convention Center.For details or booking on the "Christmas Pilgrimage Tour of Historic Homes," please visit Visit Little Easy Tours online at www.littleeasytours.com/christmas-tours . For more information on all the events or tickets visit www.visitnatchez.org or www.christmasinnatchez.org/events , or phone 601-445-4611.ABOUT THE HISTORIC CITY OF NATCHEZFounded in 1716, The City of Natchez, Mississippi, prides itself on being the oldest city on the Mississippi, and is dedicated to enhancing residents' quality of life while preserving its rich cultural heritage. The official city website is https://natchez.ms.us ABOUT VISIT NATCHEZThe Natchez Convention Promotion Commission (NCPC), doing business as Visit Natchez, has been the leader of tourism in Natchez as the official destination marketing organization since 1973. Visit Natchez is a state legislated organization, structured by Mississippi Senate Bill 3191. Senate Bill 3191 defines the purpose of Visit Natchez to fund a marketing/advertising promotion plan to effectively increase overnight visitation and tourism in the city of Natchez.The mission of the NCPC and Visit Natchez as the city’s official destination marketing organization is to increase the economic impact of tourism in Natchez by developing and promoting the city to individual and group visitors. Visit Natchez continues to build a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion and is dedicated to creating opportunities for all in our community and our visitors to join in the Natchez Experience.ABOUT CHRISTMAS IN NATCHEZ"Christmas In Natchez" was formed in 2019 and later claimed 501(c)3 non-profit status under the Community Alliance of Natchez-Adams County. The organization can be contacted via email at christmascommittee@gmail.com. Through the years, the "Christmas In Natchez" committee has raised funds and initiated various projects including:• Exterior lighting and garlands for Memorial Park• Interior lighting of Memorial Park to be enjoyed year-round• Contributed to the restoration of the old IP animated decorations• Lights and garlands for the bluff• Large garland that extends across the streets of Main and Franklin• Wreaths on poles and on along Silver Street• Kwanzaa display• Events: the Christmas Parade, the Lighting of the Tree, & Caroling Around Natchez

