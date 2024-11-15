Tennessee Sets Record-Breaking Number of Insurance Licensees as Market Flourishes

NASHVILLE – Tennessee’s growing population and the availability of insurance producer exams is contributing to the record-breaking number of licensed insurance professionals who work in the Volunteer State.

Tennessee currently boasts over 301,947 active licensed insurance producers (51,986 resident insurance producer’s licenses and 249,961 non-resident licensees) which is the largest number of active licensed insurance professionals in state history. By comparison, Tennessee had 240,080 in fiscal year 2020-21 which represents an increase of over 25% during a nearly five-year span.

Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) officials attribute the growth of licensees in part to Tennessee’s population boom, which is expected to pass 8 million residents by 2041 according to a recent study. Tennessee’s population was estimated to be a little more than 7 million in 2022.

“As more people discover the pro-business difference that Tennessee offers under Governor Lee, the more our state’s economy will continue to flourish and thrive which helps us all,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “Our team is dedicated to supporting professionals of all backgrounds and levels of experience. If you’re thinking of joining the insurance industry, we can assist you on your professional journey.”

The insurance industry is a vital part of Tennessee’s economy. In 2023, insurance companies that are domiciled or headquartered in Tennessee wrote $26 billion in premium volume. Separately, $75 billion in premium volume was written in Tennessee by all insurance companies doing business in Tennessee, making Tennessee No. 17 in the nation for premium volume, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (“NAIC”).

In an effort to make testing more accessible, TDCI has worked closely with third-party testing partner Pearson VUE to provide remote testing opportunities for Tennesseans since 2021.

“Our partners at Pearson VUE, who conduct the remote exams, have played a crucial role in helping us reach prospective insurance producers who no longer need to spend time and money to travel to an in-person exam,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Insurance Bill Huddleston. “The availability of online exams has proven to be a benefit for applicants and the insurance industry as a whole.”

For additional details including testing requirements and policies, visit Pearson Vue’s Tennessee insurance testing page.

In addition to remote testing, in-person testing is also offered at locations across Tennessee. To check the status of a Tennessee insurance producer’s license, visit us here.

An at-a-glance page of information for licensees can be found here.

