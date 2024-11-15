Proviso of Trust That Interest in House Be Sold Only to Other Beneficiary Is Invalid

The Court of Appeal for this district has affirmed an order declaring invalid a decedent’s 2019 handwritten amendment to her 2018 restated revocable living trust, saying that the settlor was statutorily precluded from requiring that any of her three children, the sole beneficiaries, who wanted to sell a one-third interest in her house convey it only to a sibling and at a specified below-market price.

