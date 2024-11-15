Perspective Therapeutics to Discuss Data on [212Pb]VMT-α-NET Presented at the 2024 North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS) Multidisciplinary NET Medical Symposium on November 21, 2024

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body, today released details regarding the upcoming presentation of initial results from the Company-sponsored Phase 1/2a trial of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET at the 2024 North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS) Multidisciplinary NET Medical Symposium taking place November 21-23, 2024 in Chicago.

The presentation entitled “Preliminary safety and efficacy data of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2) expressing neuroendocrine tumors (NETs)” will be presented by Richard L. Wahl, MD, (Professor of Radiology, Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine) on Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9:05 am CT. Results of the study are also available as a poster (number C-37) at the NANETS symposium.

“We look forward to highlighting clinical data of our Phase 1/2a trial investigating [212Pb]VMT-α-NET” said Thijs Spoor, Perspective's CEO. “We are proud to be making meaningful progress in development of our radiopharmaceutical for neuroendocrine tumors, bringing us closer to providing a targeted and effective treatment option for patients.”

Perspective will host a conference call on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8:00 am ET to discuss data to be presented at the NANETS symposium. Call details will be available on the Events page of the Company's website in advance of the call. Professor Wahl will participate in the call, and a live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

About VMT-α-NET

VMT-α-NET is a clinical-stage, targeted alpha particle therapy (TAT) radiopharmaceutical being developed for the treatment and diagnosis of patients with somatostatin receptor subtype 2 (SSTR2) expressing neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), which are a rare and difficult-to-treat type of cancer. VMT-α-NET incorporates Perspective's proprietary lead-specific chelator (PSC) to bind 203Pb for SPECT imaging, and 212Pb for alpha particle therapy. Perspective is conducting a multi-center open-label dose escalation, dose expansion study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT05636618) of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in patients with unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-positive NETs who have not received prior radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPT). Perspective received Fast Track Designation for this program from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on preclinical data for SSTR2-positive NETs regardless of prior treatment response. Perspective is also collaborating with a number of thought leaders to further elucidate the clinical profile of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET through investigator-initiated studies in the U.S. as well as overseas.

About Neuroendocrine Tumors

Neuroendocrine tumors form in cells that interact with the nervous system or in glands that produce hormones. They can originate in various parts of the body, most often in the gut or the lungs and can be benign or malignant. Neuroendocrine tumors are typically classified as pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors or non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. According to cancer.net, it is estimated that more than 12,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with a NET each year. Importantly, neuroendocrine tumors are associated with a relatively long duration of survival compared to other tumors and as a result, there are over 170,000 people living with this diagnosis.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to pioneer advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body; the Company’s ability to make progress in developing treatments for neuroendocrine tumors; the Company’s ability to provide targeted and effective treatment options for cancer patients; the ability of the Company’s proprietary technology utilizing the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides; the Company's prediction that complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate certain targeting peptides provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes; the Company's belief that its "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see a specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity; the Company's ability to develop a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations; the Company's clinical development plans and the expected timing thereof; the expected timing for availability and release of data in connection with its clinical trials; expectations regarding the potential market opportunities for the Company's product candidates; the potential functionality, capabilities, and benefits of the Company's product candidates and the potential application of these product candidates for other disease indications; the Company's expectations, beliefs, intentions, and strategies regarding the future; the Company's intentions to improve important aspects of care in cancer treatment; and other statements that are not historical fact.

The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's other filings with the SEC, and in the Company's future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts: Perspective Therapeutics IR: Annie Cheng ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com Russo Partners, LLC Nic Johnson PerspectiveIR@russopr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.