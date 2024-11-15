Governor Phil Scott Announces Criminal Justice Appointments

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of a Windham County state’s attorney and two appointments to the Vermont Criminal Justice Council (VCJC).

The Governor has appointed Steven M. Brown, Jr. as the state’s attorney in Windham County, filling a vacancy created when Tracy Shriver retired in July. Brown, who has served as interim state’s attorney since Shriver’s retirement, was sworn into office on Wednesday.

Governor Scott also appointed William (Bill) H. Clements as chair of the VCJC, and approved the appointment of Christopher Brickell as executive director. Both began their service earlier this fall. The Council supports municipalities, counties and the state with rules, policies and standards for certification and training designed to ensure the State is served by quality law enforcement officers.

“Maintaining Vermont’s place as one of the safest states in the country, and reversing recent trends moving us in the wrong direction, remains a priority for me and my entire team,” said Governor Scott. “Every piece of our law enforcement and criminal justice system plays a role, so I appreciate Steve, Bill and Chris for stepping up and taking on this important work.”

About Steven M. Brown, Jr., Windham County state’s attorney

Prior to being named interim state’s attorney in July, Brown served as the office’s deputy state’s attorney for 17 years. His practice focused on criminal litigation and prosecution, including serious felony, drug and motor vehicle crimes. He tried 60 jury trials, handled appeals to the Vermont Supreme Court, and supervised investigations at all stages. Before joining the State’s Attorney’s Office, he spent two years as an associate at Kramer Law Offices in Brattleboro.

Brown has twice been appointed as a special U.S. attorney in the Federal District of Vermont to assist federal authorities in prosecuting drug and firearms violations, and assisted in a drug conspiracy/murder prosecution. Since 2017, he has been a member of the Character and Fitness Committee, which is responsible for reviewing applicants to the Vermont bar. Brown earned his J.D. from Vermont Law School in 2005, and currently resides in Brattleboro.

Governor Scott followed the tradition of appointing someone recommended by the party of the previous departing official, selecting Brown from the list provided by the Windham County Democratic Party. Brown, however, had bipartisan support within the county.

About William Clements, Ph.D., chair, VCJC

Clements has nearly four decades of experience in higher education with a focus on criminal justice. Since 2001, he has served as a professor of Criminal Justice at Norwich University’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. He has also served as the University’s director of the Master of Justice Administration Program, and dean of the College of Graduate Studies.

He has focused his research on criminal justice system studies, program evaluation, education pathway development, data systems development, and adjudication analysis. He served on the National Academy of Sciences Justice Statistics Review Panel from 2006-2009, and as executive director of the Vermont Center for Justice Research. He also served as president of the Northeast Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, president of the Justice Research and Statistics Association and co-editor of the journal Justice Research and Policy, and currently serves as founding president of the Crime Research Group, a Vermont non-profit justice research organization. Clements earned his Ph.D. and M.A. in Sociology from the University of Delaware, and his B.S. in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Clarkson University. View his full bio. He currently resides in Northfield.

Christopher Brickell, executive director, VCJC

Brickell served as deputy director of the VCJC since 2021, and as chair of the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council from 2016-2020. He has served in law enforcement for 36 years, including 14 years as a chief of police. Brickell was a member of the Governor’s Racial Equity Task Force, established by the Governor in 2020. Throughout his career, he’s pursued continuing education in FBI Law Enforcement executive leadership and International Association of Chiefs of Police executive leadership. Brickell resides in Brandon.



