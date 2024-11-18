Lounge Lizard Gives a Boost to BOCES Launching a New Website and Empowering Brand Slogan

Lounge Lizard Logo BOCES' newly transformed digital experience and website redesign featuring their new slogan, "BOCES BOOST." BOCES' digital experience and website is mobile-friendly. In a world where technology reigns, BOCES' new website shines—no matter what device is used to access it. The new slogan, BOCES BOOST, truly captures the essence of BOCES’ work. They give students a jumpstart in their careers and transform their lives.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide, Inc., a leading digital marketing and web design agency , has completed a transformative redesign of the Eastern Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES (E2CCB) website. The new site enhances accessibility and usability, providing a streamlined digital experience for students, families, and educators. In addition to the new website, BOCES and Lounge Lizard reveal the new empowering brand slogan, “BOCES BOOST.”BOCES sought a comprehensive overhaul to improve navigation, boost engagement, and empower its staff to manage content independently. Who better to call than their very own graduate, Lounge Lizard’s co-founder and chief Brandtender, Ken Braun, who graduated from BOCES Advertising and Art program in 1985. Lounge Lizard’s team conducted an in-depth analysis of the existing site, identifying key areas for improvement. Using this insight, they developed a new site architecture that simplifies navigation, ensuring users can quickly and easily access the necessary information.The new website features advanced functionalities built on WordPress, including jump links for seamless on-page navigation and sticky widgets to highlight essential resources. Lounge Lizard also created a custom event plugin, allowing users to filter events by category for a more personalized experience. Dynamic elements like video backgrounds, fixed scrolling sections, and fullscreen graphics modernize the design while staying true to BOCES’ branding.Additionally, the redesigned website introduces BOCES’ new slogan, “BOCES BOOST,” reflecting their mission to jumpstart and transform students’ lives by providing them a strong foundation and a head start on their career paths. This initiative underscores BOCES’ commitment to empowering students with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. Through enhanced digital resources, BOCES continues to empower its community with accessible and impactful educational support.Throughout the project, Lounge Lizard maintained a collaborative approach, holding regular feedback sessions to ensure alignment with BOCES’ goals. The agency also provided training for BOCES staff, equipping them with the tools to manage and update content autonomously.“At Lounge Lizard, we’re passionate about creating websites that look great and drive meaningful interactions,” said Ken Braun, Co-owner at Lounge Lizard. “The new BOCES website is a powerful tool that enhances communication and engagement, making a real difference for their community.”For more information about this project, visit Lounge Lizard’s website to view the complete case study on the transformation of BOCES’ digital experience and website redesign ###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency celebrating its 25th year in business. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, Richmond, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

