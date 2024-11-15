Carper Celebrates Third Anniversary of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released a video statement celebrating the three-year anniversary of the enactment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Chairman Carper, alongside Senate EPW Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), led the EPW Committee to unanimously pass the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act of 2021 and the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021, both of which served as the foundation for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Today marks the three-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law—the single largest investment in our nation’s roads, bridges and water since the New Deal,” said Chairman Carper.

“Three years later, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is hard at work investing in everything from roads and transit to broadband and water. Local leaders are breaking ground on projects that rebuild our infrastructure across the nation.”

He continued: “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing in all of our federal infrastructure—it’s shoring up our drinking water and waste water systems, building electric vehicle charging infrastructure, cleaning up legacy pollution, restoring our ecosystems, and so much more… I hope we can all take this opportunity today to celebrate this transformational, bipartisan accomplishment.”

Click here to watch Chairman Carper’s full remarks. Click here to read more about the Bipartisan Infrastructure law.

