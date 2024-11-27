Important Announcement: SuperBrothers Offer Tips to Avoid Plumbing Pitfalls and Ensure a Stress-Free Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and feasting, but the increased activity in homes can put a strain on plumbing systems. With the holiday season fast approaching, SuperBrothers, a leading plumbing company, has announced their top tips to help homeowners avoid plumbing issues during the busy Thanksgiving holiday. This press release reviews the seven most common plumbing mistakes to avoid during Thanksgiving, offering practical tips to keep the holiday joyful and stress-free. They include avoiding overloading the garbage disposal, properly disposing of grease, addressing slow drains, and ensuring water heater maintenance. By avoiding these common plumbing mistakes, you can ensure a smooth and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday. Remember, a little preparation can go a long way in preventing plumbing disasters and keeping your home running smoothly.

1. Overloading the Garbage Disposal According to SuperBrothers, one of the most frequent plumbing issues during Thanksgiving is a clogged garbage disposal. With all the food preparation and leftovers, a typical mistake is to shove everything down the disposal. However, fibrous vegetables like celery, potato peels, and large quantities of food scraps can jam the disposal. Instead, SuperBrothers recommends to scrape plates into the trash and run cold water while using the disposal to help break down food particles.

2. Pouring Grease Down the Drain After cooking a delicious turkey, a lot of grease might be left. Pouring it down the drain can seem like an easy solution, but it can solidify and cause blockages in pipes. Instead, SuperBrothers recommends to let the grease cool and dispose of it in a sealed container in the trash.

3. Ignoring Slow Drains If a sink or shower is draining slowly before the holiday, it should not be ignored. Slow drains can indicate a developing clog that could become a major problem with the increased use during Thanksgiving. SuperBrothers recommends to use a plunger or a drain snake to clear minor clogs, or calling a plumber if the problem persists, is advisable.

4. Flushing Inappropriate Items With more guests in the home, toilets will see increased use. It is important to remind everyone to only flush toilet paper and human waste. Items like wipes, paper towels, and feminine hygiene products can cause serious blockages. SuperBrothers suggests providing a wastebasket in each bathroom can help prevent these items from being flushed.

5. Overusing the Dishwasher The dishwasher will likely be working overtime during Thanksgiving. SuperBrothers warns against overloading it, as this can prevent proper cleaning and drainage. Also, scraping off food particles before loading dishes can prevent clogs in the dishwasher's drain.

6. Ignoring Water Heater Maintenance With more people using hot water for showers and dishwashing, the water heater will be under extra pressure. Ensuring it is in good working condition before the holiday is crucial. SuperBrothers suggests to check the temperature setting (it should be around 120°F) and consider flushing the tank to remove sediment buildup.

7. Ignoring Outdoor Faucets For those living in colder climates, outdoor faucets should not be forgotten. SuperBrothers recommends disconnecting hoses and insulating the faucets can prevent them from freezing and causing pipe bursts.

Many issues can be prevented simply by regular plumbing maintenance. SuperBrothers offers a professional inspection before the holiday to ensure everything is in good working order. Another practical piece of advice is to avoid chemical drain cleaners if a clog is encountered. These can damage pipes and are often ineffective for severe blockages. Instead, using a plunger or a drain snake, or calling a professional plumber, is recommended. Lastly, having a plumber on speed dial is advisable. Despite best efforts, plumbing issues can still arise. Call Super Brothers Plumbing, Remodeling and HVAC Services (SuperBrothers.com) if a serious problem is encountered. SuperBrothers offers a range of plumbing services that can help avoid common plumbing mistakes during the Thanksgiving holidays.

"By avoiding these common plumbing mistakes, you can ensure a smooth and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday. Remember, a little preparation can go a long way in preventing plumbing disasters and keeping your home running smoothly."

